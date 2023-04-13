CROWS territory just outside Ballarat is increasingly becoming a gathering spot for AFL fans on the highway to Adelaide this weekend.
Beaufort is the first town fans cut through when travelling from Melbourne and has fast been proving a popular place for a break en route to the inaugural AFL themed round with every match scheduled around the South Australian capital.
The visitor influx is an added bonus for Beaufort coming off the back of what is arguably its biggest weekend of the year, Easter, on the road to the Stawell Gift and for holiday-makers travelling west.
Beaufort Newsagency owner Jim Cox said AFL fan traffic picked up first thing Thursday morning after a couple of AFL travellers trickled through the town on Wednesday. There were plenty of Carlton fans setting out early to reach Adelaide Oval for the round's opening match against Adelaide Crows.
Plenty more fans and travellers are expected to call by with another week of school holidays ahead.
The town's own Crows are yet to open their campaign, with Central Highlands Football League action kicking off next weekend, and Mr Cox said they were welcoming all football fans in what has been a great chance to showcase Beaufort.
"The town's doing all right," he said. "This is great for the town."
Mr Cox said he could pick AFL fans on the road - aside from most wearing their team colours - they had been loading up on scratchies, Thursday's $30 million Powerball tickets and AFL football cards.
He has made sure there was a good supply of footy cards in store and got into the spirit of the AFL Gather Round with balloons outside his store on Thursday.
There have also been plenty of Adelaide-bound fans stopping in to the bakehouse next door where there were plenty of meat pies at the ready.
The biggest question from most fans has been how long it will take to reach Adelaide: about six hours, 20 minutes if sticking to the Western Highway, according to Google Maps. Towns along the way have been out decorating to add to the AFL Gather Round spirit.
Beaufort and Ballarat have traditionally been Crow-friendly destinations for Adelaide fans travelling to Melbourne, particularly in the late-1990s AFL premiership era.
Eight of nine AFL Gather Round matches were declared sold out by Thursday afternoon, according to AFL.com.au
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.