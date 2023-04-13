A supreme court justice has stepped in to give Ballarat Gold Mine employees a voice after external administrators moved to retain control of the finances for up to six months.
Accounting firm Hall Chadwick applied to the court on Thursday to extend its convening period for mine owner Balmaine Gold Pty Ltd from the standard 25 business days to six months, understood to be due to the complexity of the case.
Associate Justice John Eftim's first question to Hall Chadwick's lawyer was whether creditors including the mine's 200 employees had been notified of that plan.
When the lawyer confirmed no formal notification had occurred, Mr Eftim ordered this happen immediately and creditors given a seven-day liberty to apply period to object through the courts.
Mr Eftim acknowledged the administrators "seemed to be trying to act in the interests of creditors and look after the employees".
But he said he could not grant the extension application without giving creditors the opportunity to object to a "long period" of administration that presented the risk of "racking up more debt".
"If you keep running the business for another six months, and it's not making any money, the creditors might be prejudiced because there might be more debts," Mr Eftim told the lawyer.
"I don't think it's making any profits at the moment.
"I know what the administrators are trying to do is admirable but the creditors should have a right to be heard."
The lawyer agreed six months "is a relatively long period" but suggested that time might not be "fully needed".
He agreed to notify creditors by email and/or post "as soon as reasonably practicable" of their right to object and said seven days was "an appropriate period of time" to allow them to do so.
The mine's total debt - according to an attendee at a March 21 creditors' meeting - is about $38 million, divided between secured creditors ($20m), unsecured creditors ($12.7m), and employees ($5m).
Creditor GI 306 appointed Hall Chadwick administrators on March 8 after Balmaine Gold's directors Liang Yao and Jian Zhou allegedly defaulted on a $25,000 interest payment on a $2.2 million loan.
This followed disputes with Earth Resources Regulation in 2021 and the temporary stoppage of operations in late 2022 when tailings storage neared capacity.
Balmaine attempted to contest Hall Chadwick's appointment in federal court but dropped the case on March 23 after a majority of creditors voted to keep the arrangement in place.
Hall Chadwick partner Cameron Shaw last week told The Courier administrators could foresee the business being profitable within a month.
Mr Shaw could not confirm when or if all creditors would be paid in full, but stressed it was still early days in the administration process.
"We are here to work to get creditors as much of their money back as possible," he said.
