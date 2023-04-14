The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Sebastopol UFS Medical and Pharmacy to open

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
April 14 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sebastopol UFS Pharmacy retail co-ordinator Abbey Kennedy, UFS Dispensaries operations director Talei Deacon and Sebastopol UFS Pharmacy manager Sam Palanca in the new pharmacy. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Sebastopol UFS Pharmacy retail co-ordinator Abbey Kennedy, UFS Dispensaries operations director Talei Deacon and Sebastopol UFS Pharmacy manager Sam Palanca in the new pharmacy. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat's first drive-through pharmacy, and new medical centre, is nearing completion with both services opening within weeks of each other.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.