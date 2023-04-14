Ballarat's first drive-through pharmacy, and new medical centre, is nearing completion with both services opening within weeks of each other.
The UFS facility, located on the south-eastern corner of Albert and Sayle streets in Sebastopol, has been under construction for about 12 months.
It will offer Ballarat's first drive-through pharmacy while its medical centre is expected to ease patient demand for healthcare.
The medical centre on the first floor will open on Monday and the high-tech pharmacy on the ground floor will open on Monday, May 1.
UFS Dispensaries operations director Talei Deacon said it was hoped the new medical centre and pharmacy would meet the demand for medical services in the Sebastopol area.
Bridge Mall UFS Medical will close and relocate to the new centre, with two general practitioners relocating to Sebastopol UFS Medical.
Three reception staff and two nurses will relocate from the Bridge Mall and a third nurse is being recruited.
"We are expanding a number of GP's which is great. Two are relocating from the Bridge Mall and we have two starting on May 1. We will have five all up by early June and we are welcoming new patients too," Ms Deacon said.
"We're very fortunate that a lot of GP's are interested in working here with us. We are just staging their recruitment. With patient case loads we will have a fantastic sustainable practice."
The medical centre includes nurses rooms for care plans, health assessments, wound care and vaccinations; treatment rooms for minor procedures and ECG's; and 12 consulting rooms.
Ms Deacon said UFS was recruiting allied health professionals to work at the new centre, and physiotherapists were interested in working for the organisation.
She said 3000 patients attended the Bridge Mall medical centre every month and expected this figure to increase.
"We will see that increase with the increase of GP's. We have had a great response from the Bridge Mall patients who will appreciate the on-site car parking, better access and increased services that will be here over the next six to 12 months," Ms Deacon said.
She said the new centre would be a teaching practice with the placement of Melbourne University and Monash University students, who rotated through the Bridge Mall practice.
The new centre will replace UFS' existing Sebastopol pharmacy on Albert Street, next to Woolworths.
Customers will be able to pre-order and pre-pay medication via the MedAdvisor app and drive through to collect it at the first window. These customers can then exit.
Customers will use the first window to drop off a prescription before proceeding to the second window to pay and collect their medication.
There is onsite parking for customers wanting to go inside the pharmacy to collect their medication the traditional way.
Sebastopol UFS Pharmacy pharmacy manager Sam Palanca encouraged customers to order and pay for their medication in advance via the app.
He said the drive-through would be time-efficient, especially with the use of a Rowa, a dispensing robot.
"We're hoping to help those people who have poor accessibility - the elderly, people with disabilities as well as families with young kids who don't want to get their kids out of the car or can't get out of the car - so we're trying to look after those people as much as we can," Mr Palanca said.
"It's all new for us. We've done a fair bit of work in the process of it all so hopefully it works pretty well."
The new centre provides pathology onsite and it is across the road from Vision Radiology.
UFS Dispensaries is leasing the new building. It worked with a Ballarat developer to create the pharmacy and medical centre.
Sebastopol UFS Medical will open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5.30pm. Sebastopol UFS Pharmacy will open Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and Saturday from 9am to 2pm.
