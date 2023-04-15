A popular flood-damaged track crossing the Midland Highway near Daylesford is still closed, six months on.
Great Dividing Trail Association says the Tipperary Track that runs north from Twin Bridges remains shut - as is the connecting Tipperary Springs Picnic Area.
"Parks Victoria is the manager there. I know they've been really overwhelmed and understaffed," president Tim Bach said.
"It's not easy.
"The whole area is just impassable.
"The floods in 2022 took out a couple of bridges along Sailors Creek.
"There's one area over the creek which has big boulders which act as a bridge.
"Those boulders were washed away - and that still hasn't been restored yet.
"The flood damage at Twin Bridges Picnic Area is also waiting to be fixed.
"Parks Victoria and the department have been working really hard to clear the heavily damaged areas.
"They've been clearing walking tracks that were just obliterated.
"I know there're still a couple of sections they are working on."
Mr Bach said the association helped map and record damage and carried out small repairs along the 300km of tracks it represented.
Larger jobs that were difficult to access or needed heavy machinery were handed to land managers such as Parks Victoria and councils.
The association said while Parks Victoria kept tabs on which tracks were still closed, the website information was not always updated.
The Great Dividing Trail is made up of the 214km Goldfields Track from Mount Buninyong to Bendigo - as well as the 87km 'Lerderderg' leg that stretches from Daylesford to the 1000+ Steps at Darley and beyond.
The eastern section is largely open although, the association said some areas remained closed due to flood damage near Wombat Dam, south of Daylesford.
"It's the longest network of tracks in Victoria," member Gib Wettenhall said.
"Along that section we're going to put panels on posts at 17 sites with QR codes that link to a website with information about the area.
"We've been given funding from a few sources including the community bank and Moorabool Council."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.