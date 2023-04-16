One of Ballarat's pole artists is working towards a major competition.
Aerial Dance Studios owner Bethany Finlay is training for Pole Icon, one of Australia's biggest pole championships.
Ms Finlay said the competition was different to others because you had to be invited to attend.
"Of course you have to do it, to get invited to do something like that, obviously you say 'yes'," she said.
"It's a massive competition and it's a lot of work. Going up against the best in Australia, it is a lot of pressure."
The competition is about 10 weeks away and will be held at Sydney's Luna Park.
At the moment Ms Finlay said she was training the different tricks she wanted to include in her routine.
"I am training [in the studio] five days a week ... and I also go to the gym most of the days," she said.
"At the latest at five weeks out, I should be running the routine from start to finish, so I have to build up that stamina first."
The routine will be completed on two poles, one static and one that spins.
"[On] static, which is my favourite, you do a lot of dynamic work, so a lot of flips and a lot of drops," Ms Finlay said.
"Spin, you need a lot of control and usually we do a lot of flexibility tricks on the spin pole. It is quite beautiful but they're both themselves very hard."
Ms Finlay will be up against 21 other acts from across Australia, each competing for the $10,000 title.
"I'm doing something completely different to what I've ever done before for this one," she said.
The acts in the competition can be from any style of dance. Ms Finlay said she tended to dance barefoot with a more gymnastic-based style, while others would choose to dance in tall heels.
"You just have to do a great show, because there's just so many different types of dancers on the stage," she said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
