Check out all the line-ups for this weekend's Ballarat Football Netball League matches.
For Team Talk with The Courier's footy experts David Brehaut and Edward Holland, click here.
B: J.Newitt, N.Wood, T.Lever
HB: P.Scanlon, J.Garisto, H.Minton-Connell
C: J.Egan, C.Bramble, T.Werner
HF: J.Bygate, R.Miller, H.Power
F: L.Brennan, C.Mobilio, C.Brand
R: M.Lewis, J.Muir, J.Guthrie
Int: P.Doyle, B.Caldone, R.Karpany, M.Mclean
Emg: W.Wright, M.Gook, S.Reilly, N.Doyle
*NOT PROVIDED*
B: L.Phillips, B.Souter, M.Scoble
HB: R.Walker, L.Heaney, J.Cotter
C: H.Hanley, J.Walker, A.Monitto
HF: B.Sullivan, L.Carter, J.Kight
F: B.Kight, L.Ericson, R.Carter
R: J.O'Brien, J.Taylor, L.Watkins
Int. from: C.Jones, J.Cooper, K.Borg, B.Mcintyre, L.Walker, T.Button, A.Robinson
*NOT PROVIDED*
B: T.Lockyer, J.Bambury, R.O'Keefe
HB: E.Lawler, L.Kiel, J.Crone
C: C.O'Shea, L.Cassidy, L.Latch
HF: J.Keeble, L.Stow, T.Hutt
F: H.Papst, J.Hill, B.Medwell
R: D.Robertson, B.Hutt, C.Dummett
Int: A.Forbes, J.Harvey, L.O'Keefe, D.Widgery
B: J.Cott, J.McCreery, J.Parente
HB: J.Owen, M.Smith-Bye, J.Onderwater
C: J.Bissell, T.Shea, T.Gillies
HF: R.Porter, E.davis, X.Jenks
F: L.Goetz, K.Tyrrell, J.McLean
R: C.Gates, A.Porter, S.Lafranchi
Int: J.Dellar, J.Darling, A.Craig, D.Miesen
B: S.Fisher, R.Constable, J.Drever
HB: N.Drever, Z.Maple, T.Constable
C: J.Harwood, P.Simpson, B.Quinlan
HF: L.Gray, A.Hooper, L.Prendergast
F: R.Perry, K.Mellington, M.Powling
R: W.Liston, W.Squires, M.Mcgrath
Int. from: B.Wardley, A.Bade, T.Mooney, B.Van De Heuvel, M.Bishop, C.Stepnell, N.Nadile, T.Maple
B: M.Ward, Z.Le Huray, D.Leonard
HB: A.Azzopardi, S.Page, D.Cadman
C: J.Ancrum, L.Baker, T.Van Leth
HF: W.Johnson, J.Cadman, B.Young
F: J.Fawcett, T.Angwin, L.Spiteri
R: B.Bewley, A.Tanner, A.Azzopardi
Int: D.Bishop, M.Denham, B.Colley, R.Matricardi
Emg: B.Ward, L.Impey, D.Matricardi
B: J.Newitt, N.Wood, T.Lever
HB: P.Scanlon, J.Garisto, H.Minton-Connell
C: J.Egan, C.Bramble, T.Werner
HF: J.Bygate, R.Miller, H.Power
F: L.Brennan, C.Mobilio, C.Brand
R: M.Lewis, J.Muir, J.Guthrie
Int: P.Doyle, B.Caldone, R.Karpany, M.Mclean
Emg: W.Wright, M.Gook, S.Reilly, N.Doyle
*NOT PROVIDED*
B: J.Hibbert, C.Jones, B.Mcintyre
HB: J.Grech, C.Farrugia, T.Grech
C: J.Gleeson, B.Mcgee, C.Armstrong
HF: P.Sharma, A.Robinson, B.Merry
F: T.Williams, J.Robertson, B.Willmott
R: J.Whitehand, J.Newton, D.Donnelly
Int: J.Syme
MELTON SOUTH
B: T.Murray, L.Brett, D.Millard
HB: J.Simpson, B.Kershaw
C: L.Holt, H.Moore, J.Smoors
HF: J.Miller, S.Lowe, T.Greenwood
F: J.Coutts, J.Carlin, S.Lowe
R: H.Schultz, S.Lord, L.Humphries
Int: E.Sullivan, N.Verrocchi
B: C.Littlehales, C.Jeffrey, S.Wilkinson
HB: S.Hill, D.Furness, E.Schroder
C: N.Sanders, R.Birthisel, M.Jukes
HF: P.Phillips, J.Wilkinson, L.Phillips
F: J.Cooper, M.Powell, J.McNab
R: B.Weightman, D.Robertson, L.Noether
Int: J.Harris, J.Severino, B.Dummett, J.Curtin, J.Lawler
B: R.Connors, B.Taylor, T.Hayward
HB: A.Graham, J.Munro, E.Shanasy
C: A.Attard, J.Galbac, B.Hicks
HF: S.Jenks, C.Kakoschke, C.Pigott
F: T.Farrell, C.Martella
R:
Int:
*NOT PROVIDED*
B: M.Sparks, R.Sparks, B.Falzon
HB: J.Hodgson, J.Cain, J.Lee
C: S.Parker, D.corcoran, E.Bygate
HF: Z.Stevens, M.Doherty, J.McHenry
F: M.O'rafferty, R.Doyle, B.Beard
R: W.Rousch, R.Rousch, M.Eales
Int: H.Kelly, B.Carrello, B.Dunne, J.Phillips
*NOT PROVIDED*
B: C.Alaimo, J.Beeson, A.Briggs
HB: J.Cotter, L.Brown, L.Brown
C: L.Doran, D.Evers, C.Doran
HF: B.Grambau, H.Karlich-Portelli, J.Groves
F: D.Monitto, A.Kerr, J.Milburn
R: C.Scoble, Z.Russell, Z.Ramsey
Int: D.Quigley, A.Thorneycroft, O.Greenshields, J.Wheeler, A.Stewart
B: J.Absolom, B.Evans, J.Muse
HB: J.Lewer, B.Stephens, J.Dodds
C: S.Emery, B.Kershaw, E.Sullivan
HF: H.Schultz, L.Clare, T.Hamilton
F: J.Chaffey, J.Koochew, K.Coward
R: B.Evans, D.Evans, B.Kershaw
Int: J.Sparshott, K.Sullivan
B: L.Givvens, J.Somers, T.Collins
HB: T.Degenhardt, J.Simpson, M.Bleicher
C: A.Hare, J.Mihel
HF: R.McMahon, L.Sheridan
F: J.Fletcher, B.Dixon, L.Mason
R: T.Steenhuis, S.Flintoft, W.Deans
Int: C.David, C.Stewart, J.Matheson
B: Z.Kusli, L.Iredale, E.Thewma
HB: K.Shirra-Gibb, B.Locke, R.Lister
C: B.kerney, L.Kraljik, L.Meyer
HF: A.Jones, D.Bishop, T.Freeman
F: H.Tudball, J.Cukavac, C.Hill
R: T.Griffiths, L.Hurst, O.Daly
Int: C.Salmon, C.Couacaud
B: J.Lovel, Z.Haintz, T.Burrows
HB: T.Selkirk, H.Sutton, J.Skelton
C: F.Perkins, J.Bik, N.Sardo
HF: I.Darroch, J.Harwood, G.Adam
F: B.Wardley, J.Hart, S.Baulch
R: C.Smart, J.O'Brien, J.Roberts
Int: S.Battistella, R.Austin
Emg: P.O'Brien, R.Catherall
B: T.Blunt, J.Mcculloch
HB: K.churchill, N.cadman, J.Wilson
C: M.Gardiner, L.Ingham, C.Edwards
HF: J.White, B.Bishop, K.Chapman
F: K.Williams, J.Presnell
R: L.Impey, C.Murley, C.Parsons-Jones
Int:
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.