It is disappointing to see the historical fabric of Ballarat being railroaded by uninspiring architecture that adds little to this loved heritage city.
The GovHub has not fulfilled its promise of bringing workers into the CBD. Offices are still empty.
Why would another unexciting eyesore bring in more workers?
Look to historical cities like Bath in England where the use of well-resourced building materials (bath stone), used in contemporary style, has maintained the feel of this beautiful city.
Fiona Watson, Creswick
The planning application says it all - the existence of the so-called GovHub, which is unsympathetic to its surroundings and goes against all sound planning and architecture principles, is being cited by the applicants as a reason for the council permitting more of the same.
Not only the Mair Street corner, but street and skyline views from other parts of the city, would be made ugly if this application were granted.
Anita Rose-Innes, Canadian
I am horrified to think that another ugly six-storey building will be built on such a small site in such a heritage area.
GovHub is bad enough and has completely ruined the city landscape but, please, we do not want to become like the ugly areas of Box Hill in Melbourne, and nearby suburbs with multi-storied buildings interspersed with our lovely architecture.
We have plenty of empty buildings at present without another white elephant.
I can't believe there is no consideration for parking and that means the area will become even more congested.
With so many now working from home, why is there a need for such a monstrosity?
Nina Netherway, Ballarat East
Will somebody please tell me why we are trying to ruin the appearance of our lovely city of Ballarat?
Surely it's bad enough that we have to look at the ugly GovHub building which can only be described as a pimple on the face of Ballarat.
Now, we have this awful looking proposal for a six-storey office building on the site of 222 Mair Street.
I am not against redevelopment, but surely we have some talented architects who can design an attractive building to blend in with our 19th century buildings.
Any six-storey office building should also have underground parking for its occupants.
Parking is hard enough in Ballarat now.
City of Ballarat councillors have a duty towards Ballarat residents to insist that this horrible looking building does not go ahead in its present design.
James Alsford, Ballarat
Why is the council so slow in approving all the multi-storey developments that developers want to build in Ballarat?
We read so much about a big development in and around Ballarat, but then the proposal dies, never to be heard from again.
Is the council so short-staffed that it's killing the incentive to build in Ballarat?
Robert Cook, Mount Clear
We need development for the city to survive and to move forward in the future. But let's get it right the first time and not look back and ask ourselves why we do that.
Look to our past - the beautiful gardens and streetscapes were planned and planted by people who knew that they would not live 100 years to see their beauty.
That's for us to enjoy. They got it right.
Personally, l welcome such a move to finally implement a plan to preserve, learn from older generations and protect our past and to make it better for future generations.
Nick Martinich, Ballarat
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.