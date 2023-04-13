Police officer charged after alleged Delacombe assault

A Victoria Police senior constable will face court after an alleged assault in Delacombe last year.
According to a Victoria Police media release, the 35-year-old male officer has been charged after an internal investigation.
He was charged with one count of unlawful assault and one count of assault by kicking.
IN THE NEWS
It's alleged the officer was on duty at the time of the incident.
According to the media release, the charges follow an alleged incident in Delacombe on April 3, 2022.
"The 35-year-old has been summonsed to appear before a magistrates' court at a later date," the release states.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.