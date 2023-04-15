The Courier
Dragons Abreast Ballarat launch breast cancer dragon boat on Lake Learmonth

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
April 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Dragons Abreast Ballarat members brave the weather to paddle their dragon boat on Lake Learmonth, possibly marking the first time a dragon boat has been launched at the lake. Picture by Fon Ryan
Dragons Abreast Ballarat members brave the weather to paddle their dragon boat on Lake Learmonth, possibly marking the first time a dragon boat has been launched at the lake. Picture by Fon Ryan

A dragon boat has been launched on Lake Learmonth for possibly the first time in history.

