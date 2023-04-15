Round one of the Ballarat Football Netball League continues this weekend and our photographers have been out and about capturing the action from the sidelines.
This week, Lachlan Bence caught the netball and football action at the Ballarat v Darley clash at Alfredton Recreation Reserve - in some wet conditions.
We also covered the State League Hockey Women's division 1 match between Westvic and Mornington Peninsula at Prince Of Wales Park.
Check out the gallery above, who can you spot among the action this week?
