The state government's new container deposit scheme, where you could get a 10-cent refund for every can, bottle, and carton, will begin on November 1.
The scheme, part of a raft of measures to improve Victoria's recycling industry, brings the state in line with others across Australia.
Used drink cans, bottles, and cartons will all be accepted, and will be turned into recycled products.
About 600 collection points will be set up across Victoria, based on population. It's not clear how many this will mean for a major city like Ballarat.
Community groups and charities will be encouraged to set up donation points or refund collection points, or host collection drives, as an easy way to make cash quickly.
One company, VicReturn, will coordinate the scheme, with other companies as "network operators".
IN THE NEWS
The City of Ballarat is currently exploring how to update its waste collection system - right now, Ballarat residents cannot recycle glass, and must return glass containers to drop-off points across the city.
There is a proposal to bring in a fourth, glass-only recycling bin for households.
Consultation on the waste plan ended earlier in April, with council set to make a decision soon.
