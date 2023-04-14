The Courier
Date set for Victorian container deposit scheme launched

By Alex Ford
April 14 2023 - 11:45am
The state government's new container deposit scheme, where you could get a 10-cent refund for every can, bottle, and carton, will begin on November 1.

