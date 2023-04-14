The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Roads

Scott Parade closed for rail maintenance and renewal works

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
April 15 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Humffray Street at the end of Scott Parade is closed ahead of rail maintenance works. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Humffray Street at the end of Scott Parade is closed ahead of rail maintenance works. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

Entry into Scott Parade from Humffray Street North has been closed off, ahead of works on the rail line running alongside the street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.