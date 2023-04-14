Entry into Scott Parade from Humffray Street North has been closed off, ahead of works on the rail line running alongside the street.
A section of Scott Parade, between Princes Street North and Humffray Street North will be closed to both lanes of during the day for several weeks, as V/Line crews prepare for upcoming rail maintenance and renewal works.
The barriers will be opened during the night time.
Traffic management is in place, with vehicles detouring via Princes Street North and Humffray Street North.
A V/Line spokesperson said the final details of the upcoming works were still being finalised.
This comes as coaches replace trains between Southern Cross and Melton stations as work continues on the Deer Park level crossing removal.
Rail replacement coaches will operate along the whole route from Southern Cross Station to Ballarat, Ararat and Maryborough on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23.
The coaches will not stop at Footscray.
While trains are not running across the two weeks, platform extension work will take place at Sunshine Station to allow nine-carriage trains to stop there.
Passengers should allow up to 45 minutes extra for the journey by coach, and can download the temporary coach timetable from the PTV website.
