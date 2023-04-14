The Courier
Call for builders for the stage three Ballarat Base Hospital tower redevelopment

MS
By Michelle Smith
April 15 2023 - 4:30am
An artist impression of the main tower project of Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment.
Expressions of interest have opened for builders for the next stage of the $541.6 million Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment that will see the staged demolition of the existing main building and a new seven-storey tower built in its place.

