Expressions of interest have opened for builders for the next stage of the $541.6 million Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment that will see the staged demolition of the existing main building and a new seven-storey tower built in its place.
The Victorian Health Building Authority released the EOI document on Thursday with builders having until May 4 to submit their interest.
The stage three main works including the staged demolition of the existing medical services and education services buildings, and associated works to enable stage three construction.
Hospital authorities have said previously there would be challenges in juggling the building works around the need for the hospital to continue servicing the wider region at full capacity, including its busy emergency department.
Construction of the inpatient tower, which will have about a 31,000 square-metre floor area, is anticipated to cost about $395 million, excluding GST.
The expression of interest document also outlines, for the first time, how the tower will be set out.
There will be a basement of the tower building, including a loading dock, and the ground floor will house a front-of-house area and new emergency department.
Level one will be the perioperative department and include connection to existing buildings. Level two will be home to the maternity inpatient unit, special care nursery and birthing suites. A central sterilising services department and support zones will be on level three while levels four, five and six will be inpatient units/wards.
A new helipad will be constructed on the roof, replacing the existing helipad on top of the car park which is also set to be doubled in size in a separate project.
External works including a new Sturt Street entrance and landscaping are also included in the stage three scope of works.
Following the appointment of a contractor in December, early works are expected to begin in April 2024 and construction in October 2024, with the tower building completed in early 2027.
