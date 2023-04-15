The Courier
Talent League: Unbeaten GWV Rebels Boys hoping to snap Dandenong streak

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
April 15 2023 - 11:00am
Cobden junior Rhys Unwin listens in to David Loader. Picture by Kate Healy
The Greater Western Victoria Rebels head to Bendigo as part of an action-packed Talent League triple-header, in which the undefeated Boys side goes head-to-head with the Dandenong Stingrays on Sunday.

