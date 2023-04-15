The Greater Western Victoria Rebels head to Bendigo as part of an action-packed Talent League triple-header, in which the undefeated Boys side goes head-to-head with the Dandenong Stingrays on Sunday.
The Rebels have been in stellar form with a handful of draftee hopefuls starring to start the season.
George Stevens has wasted no time finding his feet after an ACL injury, with the South Warrnambool product averaging over 30 disposals across his past two games.
Stevens will miss Sunday's clash due to AFL Academy commitments, taking on Port Adelaide's SANFL side in the Adelaide Hills on Saturday.
Fellow South Warrnambool star Luamon Lual is currently in career-best form at the Rebels.
Lual's performance against Geelong was the best Rebels coach David Loader had ever seen from the talented junior.
The Western Bulldogs Next Generation Academy member was all class across half-back with 17 disposals and four rebound 50s.
The Rebels will blood a whopping seven debutants in round four with towering Redan tall Jonty Faull finally getting his chance.
Cody Gates (Bacchus Marsh), Charlie Darbin (North Ballarat), Jack Jennings (Hamilton), Connor Weidemann (Rupanyup), Ben McGlade (Cobden) and Reggie Mast (Warrnambool) will also debut on Sunday.
GWV REBELS GIRLS recently boasted four selections in the Under-16 Vic Country Girls squad for the National Championships.
Maggie Johnstone (South Warrnambool), Jovie Skewes-Clinton (East Point), Elsie Day (Redan) and Elsie Conroy (Ballarat) all featured in Vic Country's thrilling four-point win over Vic Metro.
Both Rebels programs enjoy an extended break following round four, with the next Talent League fixture not scheduled until May 21.
It allows the Rebels Boys and Girls the opportunity to represent their respective clubs or schools before returning to action against the Gold Coast Suns Academy.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
