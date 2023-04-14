Traffic will be disrupted on Leith Street in Redan from April to late-June, as council starts a million-dollar reconstruction of parts of the road.
The reconstruction will cover about 400m of Leith Street, from Skipton Street to west of Campbells Crescent.
It will see road pavement construction and sealing, reconstruction of bluestone drainage, kerb and channel reconstructions, new drainage and pits, and new pedestrian footbridges with heritage barrier fencing.
Minor works will begin from Monday, and reach an expected completion at the end of June. The works will progress to involve a stage of full-road closure of Leith Street, with access for local traffic only. Traffic management will be in place with detours along Bell Street and Yarrowee Parade.
A City of Ballarat spokesperson said the council had notified nearby residents and nursery Formosa Gardens. The nursery will remain accessible to customers throughout the works.
The Leith Street reconstruction is the latest in a series of summer and autumn works on local roads by the City of Ballarat, including the Tait Street reconstruction, Havelock Street and Ligar Street, as well as the construction of two roundabouts.
Work continues on the Havelock Street reconstruction on a section of road between Walker and Landsborough streets, which began in March.
The $460,000 project is expected to be completed by the end of May.
The works on Ligar Street, which also began in March, are nearing completion.
The reconstruction of Tait Street is also nearing completion, with the final asphalt layer completed and line-marking expected to be started next week.
Construction is under way on a roundabout at the intersection of Ring Road and Gregory Street West.
The works will replace the existing cross-road with a roundabout, with works expected to be completed at the end of May.
The construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Warrenheip and Navigators roads has been completed.
On Monday, Howe Street changes will take place as construction on the new roundabout on the Ballarat-Maryborough Road and Western Freeway interchange continues.
The left-turn lane on Howe Street from the Western Freeway off-ramp will reopen. All traffic exiting the freeway will have left and right-turn access onto Howe Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.