Gordon worked long and hard to be the best in the Central Highlands Football League - reaching the pinnacle with its first premiership in 34 years last season.
Eagles coach Adam Toohey and his teammates have no desire to give up that mantle.
"When you win one, you want to win another.
"We don't want to give up being the best," he said.
"We feel we've been the best for a few years and we finally got the chance to prove it last year.
"We believe we deserve more than one flag," Toohey said.
He said Gordon was well aware it was not going to be easy securing back-to-back premierships.
"We've spoken about not being afraid of the word repeat, the need to embrace it and the effort which will be required to do it again."
Gordon will take largely the same player list into the new season.
Changes have been kept to a minimum with Jarryd Graham and Jessi Lampi joining the Eagles as their prime recruits.
Toohey, who is coaching by himself after the departure of joint coach Ron Watt, says they will not necessarily be at full strength from the outset, with a handful of their more experienced players looking at making late starts to the season.
He said Gordon went into the off-season with a clear plan to focus on player retention, which featured nine premiership players under the age of 25 as well as a strong crop of other youngsters on the fringe of selection and juniors working their way through the ranks.
"We felt a small top up of top-end players would be enough."
Toohey said the Eagle had been lucky to have strong juniors and he was keen to give homegrown talent the same opportunity he had had.
"I want them to have the chance of having the same success I've experienced."
Toohey is not planning to do too much differently this year - and why would he.
He said the Eagles would try a few different things, but largely continue to go hard at the football and spread.
Toohey is big on the continued improvement of Gordon's younger brigade.
He believes quite a few took major steps last year and this played a major role in securing the premiership.
Toohey says Zac Ryan is one who could really make his mark.
"He has the potential to be the best midfielder in the competition and is ready to go to the next level."
Young defender Ned Newman from the under-18s is another to keep an eye on.
Coming off a premiership is never easy - especially when it has taken so long to get there.
So the question is can the Eagles come up again?
The answer is yes.
With so much hard work done, Gordon is not about to give up the crown.
The Eagles will have a familiar look about them, with minimal player movements in the off-season.
Some of their veterans might take a little more of a back seat, but what Gordon did show last year was that it had depth.
It had a constant run of injuries, particularly early in the season, but it always had someone else ready to step up.
Of course the biggest change for the Eagles will be the absence of Ron Watt, who as joint coach with Adam Toohey masterminded an end to the club's premiership drought.
He will be missed, but Toohey has learnt much and he has no shortage of help in a team which almost coaches itself.
Jarryd Graham is an important arrival, with the North Ballarat premiership player adding leadership and football smarts.
Expect much the same as 2022 from Gordon.
It might not go through with just the one loss, but the Eagles are going to be a dominant force and rightly start the season as premiership favourite.
THE CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.
