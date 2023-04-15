The Courier
CHFL 2023 preview: Gordon | coach's comments, player movements

By David Brehaut
April 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Gordon is aiming to reach the same heights as last season under high-flying coach Adam Toohey this year.
Winning back-to-back premierships has been a regular achievement in the CHFL. Springbank was the last to achieve it in 2015 and 2016 and now it is Gordon's turn to attempt to join the ranks. Will they have what it takes?

Gordon worked long and hard to be the best in the Central Highlands Football League - reaching the pinnacle with its first premiership in 34 years last season.

