Federation TAFE is tackling the challenge of recruiting TAFE teachers from within, recruiting students doing their Certificate IV in Training and Assessment to teaching jobs in their areas of expertise.
The course training and assessment usually has about 20 students but this year, with the eligibility for free TAFE courses being loosened, there are more than 40 taking the course from across the state.
Teacher Rachael Barclay said the hybrid-high flex model of delivery in which students can study face to face, in interactive online classes, or watch recorded classes has attracted more students to the course including many from Melbourne.
The university's new Centre for Cooperative Excellence, which was officially opened on Friday, is key to the high-tech teaching with new classrooms full of the latest audio visual and communication technology, research facilities, purpose-built area to support community and industry engagement, recording pods, focus group rooms and more.
"We thought it would perhaps be students who miss class who access the recording of the class but most students watch the recording back to refresh their learning, make notes as they go. We often talk through assessment tasks in the class so when they're at home working on the assessment task they play the recording back ... that's the future being picked up and utilised," Ms Barclay said.
Deputy vice chancellor and chief executive TAFE Liam Sloan said staff were proactively engaging with training and assessment students early to find their areas of expertise and linking them with program managers and leadership team.
"We engage early on with these diploma students to see whether or not a potential part time teaching role is something they may consider ... to help us deal with the challenge around finding skilled and passionate teachers," he said.
Ms Barclay said previously, many people had undertaken a training and assessment course but not done anything with it.
"We are working really hard to try to convert training and assessment teachers in to TAFE teachers," she said.
Mr Sloan said the refurbishment was of particular interest to the institution's building and design students.
"Our building and design students are using this building and what they've found is studying within the building gives them a vibe, creativity, and shows how contemporary can blend with the old," he said.
Acting vice chancellor and deputy vice chancellor global and engagement Carolyn Chong said the historic building had been completely transformed for students and the community.
The centre is part of the university's plan to reinvigorate the SMB campus and Ballarat's CBD with students, bringing more classes to the city from the Mount Helen campus, and building stronger links with community and industry as the university transitions to become the first cooperative university.
"Federation University is transforming into Australia's first cooperative university working closely with employers and industry to co-design and co-deliver our programs," Ms Chong said. "This centre will (help build) interaction with students and industry much more closely in the future."
