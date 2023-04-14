The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

TAFE students recruited to teach as Federation University's Centre of Cooperative Excellence opens

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated April 14 2023 - 6:40pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation students Barbara Muller (left) and Martina Albin (right) with Federation TAFE teacher Rachael Barclay in one of the classrooms in the new Cooperative Centre of Excellence. Picture supplied
Federation students Barbara Muller (left) and Martina Albin (right) with Federation TAFE teacher Rachael Barclay in one of the classrooms in the new Cooperative Centre of Excellence. Picture supplied

Federation TAFE is tackling the challenge of recruiting TAFE teachers from within, recruiting students doing their Certificate IV in Training and Assessment to teaching jobs in their areas of expertise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.