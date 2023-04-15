Demand has soared for a spot in an automotive program supporting young people who are disengaged from education.
The Y Ballarat's Jump Start program has increased from one group in 2022 to two groups in 2023, and there is a constant waitlist.
Program facilitator Louise Rippon said there were about 25 participants involved in the hands-on program in term one, 2023.
She said the program's funding model did not allow participants to register for another term because it was term-based only.
"There is definitely demand. We get referrals from schools and agencies that support young people, like Berry Street," Ms Rippon said.
"We always have a waitlist and have two full groups next term, which is four sessions."
The program is so popular there are calls for The Y Ballarat program to extend to other trades, including building and construction.
"The demand is definitely there for young people wanting to be engaged in something like this, providing a hands-on program and not in a classroom," Ms Rippon said.
The program supports young people aged 15 to 24 to gain skills, experience and explore automotive as a potential career.
It is held twice a week during school term with participants learning skills including changing oil, tyres, wipers and brake pads, disassembling and reassembling engines and transmissions, or bringing a small machine back to life.
"It's great they have somewhere to come and work with like-minded people. It's rewarding to see their growth each week," Ms Rippon said.
"It's also about pathways. Some people will go into employment, work experience or engage back with their schools depending on what their pathway goal is."
Charlie King, 17, registered for the program in term one after disliking secondary school. His goal is to get a job in the automotive industry as soon as he can.
"I enjoy that the program is hands-on and having the help from the mechanic," Charlie said.
Jump Start auto mechanic Brendan Hewitt said Charlie had a positive work attitude, where he was a hard worker and always worked during the sessions.
Jump Start received funding from the Australian government's Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.
The funding ensures The Y Ballarat can offer support to participants to explore pathways of interest including work experience, education, further training or employment.
The program, which is held at Barkly Square, has funding secured until April 2024.
