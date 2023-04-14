BFNL 2023: Star signings unveiled as A Grade action underway | Rd 1 netball previews

Sunbury will waste no time in finding out how it stacks up in its highly-anticipated return to Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade action, going head-to-head with reigning premiers North Ballarat in round one on Saturday.
The Lions have turned heads over summer with big-name recruits in Taylah Honey and Kaylia Stanton joining the club, with North Ballarat head coach Annie McCartin unsure what to expect on Saturday.
"It is going to be a really interesting game," McCartin said.
"All I've heard over the off-season is that Sunbury has recruited really well so I'm not too sure what to expect but I know we'll learn a lot of out it."
Sunbury coach Kim Bailey was excited for the round one challenge.
"North is obviously the benchmark of the league so we know it is going to be a really big challenge for us," Bailey said.
"We have a lot of respect for them and it will be good to know where we sit."
The Lions will waste no time in getting reacquainted with the league, with the reigning premiers poised for another premiership run.
Last year's runners-up Darley opens its 2023 campaign against a familiar-looking Ballarat, which won just three games last season.
The Devils advanced to the 2022 BFNL A Grade grand final despite finishing the home-and-away season fourth on the ladder.
Darley will be without up-and-coming star Grace Markovic, who instead will captain Victoria's under-19 side at the National Netball Championships in Darwin.
Ballarat finished eighth, in-between Sebastopol and Bacchus Marsh who go head-to-head on Saturday.
It is a perfect opportunity for either side to kickstart their season with a win, with the Burra managing just four victories last season whilst Bacchus Marsh went winless.
Adut Manyiel is back for another season at Sebastopol, which will be led by Narelle Perkins in 2023.
Perkins said it had been the biggest pre-season in terms of numbers at the Burra over summer.
It should put Sebastopol in a strong position to build on last season's results.
The Melton derby rounds out a terrific opening round of A Grade action.
It will be a grand return for Melton to the A Grade competition, but Melton South, which finished the season second on the ladder, will be tough to beat in the season-opener.
All games begin at 2.30pm on Saturday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
