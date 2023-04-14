The Courier
BFNL 2023: Star signings unveiled as A Grade action underway | Rd 1 netball previews

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated April 14 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:30pm
North Ballarat players celebrate their 2022 BFNL A Grade grand final victory over Darley. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Sunbury will waste no time in finding out how it stacks up in its highly-anticipated return to Ballarat Football Netball League A Grade action, going head-to-head with reigning premiers North Ballarat in round one on Saturday.

