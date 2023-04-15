We're better for the experience, but we're not taking anything for granted.

Kieran Maher is expected to be prominent in a midfield boosted by marquee recruit Brant Haintz.

Springbank exeprienced highs and lows in last year's final series and will be much better for those experiences. Coach Andrew Challis was rapt with the progress the Tigers made and has plenty to work with again.

Losing a grand final hurts.

Springbank is still feeling the pain of defeat at the hands of Gordon in last year's Central Highlands Football League grand final.

However, the Tigers are not dwelling on the lost opportunity as they prepare for another season.

Springbank coach Andrew Challis said they had not spoken about the loss much at all.

"While we're not going to put too much emphasis on it, there's no doubt it will still be a motivation to succeed (this season)."

He said as much as the Tigers wanted to win the grand final, what they did achieve in reaching the premiership decider had exceeded his initial expectations.

Challis said at the start of last year they probably would have been happy to finish in the top six.

"We spent most of the year in the top four. It was a great season.

"We're better for the experience, but we're not taking anything for granted."

Challis said the Tigers did not have any specific expectations for 2023.

"There's no need to put that pressure on everyone.

"We know where we want to be.

"We know we need to get better. We expect to get better. We'll see where that takes us."

Challis said Springbank was looking to lift defensively.

He said it had improved in this area last year and wanted to continue that improvement - particularly in its defensive pressure in attack.

"We're looking at new ways to influence scoring."

If for no other reason, the loss of key forward Zak Bozanich will require this.

Tigers coach Andrew Challis believes Dylan Shelley can have a significant influence at Springbank this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Challis is looking for a big season from midfielder Kieran Maher.

He believes Maher can increase his influence after a particularly strong start to the 2022 season.

"I'm sure he will step up further again. He's smart and strong and has taken on leadership in the midfield."

Dylan Shelley is another Challis believes that with improved fitness has the potential for a breakout year in what will be his second season with the Tigers.

MY SAY

Springbank shapes as a top four side once again.

As coach Andrew Challis highlights, the Tigers have progressed quicker than he thought they would and there's no reason why this will not continue.

The arrival of star midfielder Brant Haintz from St Joseph's in Geelong is going to be enormous.

He will undoubtedly have a major influence and everything points to him being one of the competition's best midfielders.

The Tigers' biggest challenge is in attack, where they will be without prolific goalkickers Zak Bozanich and Connor Parkin.

It will mean a reshuffle of sorts, with Todd Finco expected to spend more time in attack than in the midfield.

He showed on occasions last year how dangerous he can be near goal and Springbank will need him in that role to cap off its run through the centre.

PREDICTION

Springbank should finish in the top four.

The Tigers might not be talking up expectations, but they will be expecting to secure a double chance.

Bringing in new blood always helps after a grand final loss.

They do not have the baggage that mentally comes after such a disappointment and this will help provide extra spark.

FACT FILE

Coach: Andrew Challis (playing) 2nd year

2022: fourth

13 wins, 3 losses

Best and fairest: Todd Finco

Leading goalkicker: Stephen Staunton 78

PLAYER MOVEMENTS

GAINS

Brant Haintz (St Joseph's)

Fletcher Toose (North Ballarat)

James Curran (North Ballarat)

Jarrod Curran (North Ballarat)

Connor Ronan (Dunnstown)

LOSSES

Zac Bozanich (Oakleigh Districts)

Connor Parkin (Rokewood-Corindhap)

2023 FIXTURE

R1 - Beaufort (h)

R2 - Bungaree (a)

R3 - Carngham-Linton (h)

R4 - Creswick (a)

R5 - Ballan (a)

R6 - Daylesford (a)

R7 - Dunnstown (h)

R8 - Learmonth (a)

R9 - Waubra (h)

R10 - Newlyn (a)

R11 - Buninyong (h)

R12 - Gordon (a)

R13 - Hepburn (h)

R14 - Clunes (a)

R15 - Skipton (h)

R16 - Rokewood-Corindhap (a)

R17 - bye

2022 VOTING

THE COURIER PLAYER OF YEAR

56-T Finco

52-S Staunton

35-K Maher

31-D Shelley

30-J Thompson

25-J Maher

18-I Pertzel

16-C Parkin

15-H Twaits

14-C Quinlan

12-P Glanford

10-J Simpson

9-Z Bozanich

8-M Lakey

4-S Donegan

3-J Mason

2-R Maher

2-B Maher

1-A Challis

GEOFF TAYLOR MEDAL

13-Todd Finco

11-James Thompson

8-Joel Maher

5-Stephen Staunton

4-Zak Bozanich

4-Justin Simpson

4-Dylan Shelley

4-Shannon Donegan

3-Andrew Challis

3-Kieran Maher

3-Christopher Quinlan

3-Brett Maher

The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.