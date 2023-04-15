CHFL 2023 preview: Tigers have taken a lot out of last season's grand final campaignCHFL 2023 preview: Springbank | coach's comments, player movements

The Courier
We're better for the experience, but we're not taking anything for granted.

Kieran Maher is expected to be prominent in a midfield boosted by marquee recruit Brant Haintz.
Springbank exeprienced highs and lows in last year's final series and will be much better for those experiences. Coach Andrew Challis was rapt with the progress the Tigers made and has plenty to work with again.

Losing a grand final hurts.

