The full program for next month's Ballarat Heritage Festival has been released, with more than 50 events for heritage lovers big and small.
Entering its second year in 2023, Sovereign Hill's Heritage Harvest weekend will explore heritage food and culinary practices of the goldrush era.
"The weekend is about honoring those traditions with a really broad array of skills, produce and crafts ... fermenting, drying, salting, curing, distilling, those heritage food skills that have been passed down through generations," museum's chief executive Sara Quon said.
"Things like exploring beekeeping, sourdough, cheese making, and a botanical bar looking at gin and whiskey ... and we celebrate some of those classics that we think of in terms of Gold Rush fare, stew and damper."
There will be a market of 30, mostly local, vendors selling artisanal food products, and three chefs - cookbook queen Julia Ostro, Malaysian-Chinese chef Tony Tan, and former Masterchef contestant local Tim Bone - running lunches, demonstrations and classes, as well as a kid's zone focusing on connection to food and growing produce.
Craft Lab will return showcasing makers; from upholsters to spinners, shoemakers to amour smiths, and in a first this year, will host a "dinner extravaganza," The Great Takeaway, as part of its central display.
"We have commissioned artisans, ceramic artists and glass blowers to create tableware that will be varied. We're setting up six tables for 60 people ... they'll be treated to a beautiful, fine dining experience that's catered by Peasant Heirloom Catering," organiser Amelia James said.
"At the end of the wonderful evening of food and entertainment they will take their dinners settings home with them."
On the second weekend for Craft Lab, the Back to Back challenge will see sheep shorn at the Mining Exchange and two teams knit it out to spin and produce a full jumper by the day's end.
The long-running and festival favourite Antique Fair will also be ready to explore, full of treasures to find.
"We've got 29 dealers coming from four different states plus Melbourne and regional Victoria ... exhibiting furniture, beautiful jewellery, artwork, sterling silver, collectibles, trinkets, you name it, it will be there," organiser Louise Russell said.
"They're all very knowledgeable dealers that have good reputations, so it's good place to buy with reassurance."
The Tramway Museum operations manager Sam Bonn told The Courier he was looking forward to the Neon Night Tram, offered alongside the usual day rides.
"One of the best things about when a young child gets on the tram, as we're not just a static museum, they can hear all the funny sounds and it bounces around like it did in 1915," he said.
"It's also adults that get that thrill of riding like it was in Ballarat in the 1920s' or 30s', or even older than that."
About 20,000 visitors came to Ballarat for last year's Heritage Festival. City of Ballarat Mayor Des Hudson said he was expecting the 2023 event to be even bigger.
"What I like about our Heritage Festival is people can come, they can participate in lots of different events that is not costing an arm and a leg. There are some ticketed events, but people have a lot of choices," he said.
"I expect to see a really strong uptake based on what we saw for Begonia Festival."
For Cr Hudson, there's a lot on his must-see, must-do list, including the Candlelight Concerts.
"I'm looking forward to the Civic Hall, I reckon that will look fantastic under the candlelight and with my family, we'll do a whole range of different events as we wander around and take it all in."
Ballarat Heritage Festival will run from May 19 to 28. For event times and the full program, visit ballaratheritagefestival.com.au
