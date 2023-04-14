The Courier
CHFL: Springbank loses Staunton and Quinlan for early part of season

By David Brehaut
April 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Springbank's leading goallkicker from last year Stephen Staunton will miss the early part of the CHFL season.
Springbank will start the Central Highlands Football League season on Saturday, April 22, with a severely depleted forward line.

