Springbank will start the Central Highlands Football League season on Saturday, April 22, with a severely depleted forward line.
Already with prolific goalkickers Zak Bozanich and Connor Parkin having moved on, the 2022 grand finalist will go into the new campaign without Stephen Staunton and Chris Quinlan.
Each will miss significant amounts of the season.
It will force Springbank to find a completely new forward make-up, with Tigers best and fairest Todd Finco certain to play a role.
Tigers coach Andrew Challis says Staunton is most likely to miss five of six rounds owing to family commitments.
Quinlan is not expected to play until at least round eight after the mid-season break for the King's Birthday Long Weekend owing to shoulder surgery.
Staunton, Quinlan, Bozanich and Parkin played in attack for most of last season.
Staunton and Bozanich filled the key positions, Quinlan played as a high forward and Parkin filled the role of a small forward.
Staunton kicked 78 goals last year, Bozanich 41 and Parkin 38 to all finish in the top 10 in the CHFL goalkicking. Finco was next on 37.
Springbank is at home to Beaufort in the opening round and then faces Bungaree, Carngham-Linton, Creswick, Ballan, Daylesford and Dunnstown in the run up to the mid-season break.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
