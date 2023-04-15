CABINS perfect for mountain bikers and glamping are key features in Creswick Holiday Park's refresh to boost visitor numbers in the town after a tough couple of pandemic and flood-hit years.
Park managers Stephen and Tammie Fisher moved on site almost two years ago, between lockdowns, from a border bubble town. The pair wanted to be closer to family in Tasmania, and fell in love with Creswick's friendly country-like community and location near to Ballarat.
The park at the time was sorely in need of improvements and since then, the Fishers have found themselves also preparing for Commonwealth Games action to come to town.
They have welcomed an almost $100,000 federal government grant to support the nation's tourism industry in the continued pandemic recovery. This will help the park to add single rooms and upgrade electrical infrastructure in expansion plans ahead of the 2026 Games, in which Creswick will host mountain biking.
"We've been doing lots of improvements. The more people in the park - the better it is in town, too," Ms Fisher said. "The town's been very welcoming of the work we've been doing."
Gradually visitor numbers are growing and the Fishers said families had been really keen to find budget-friendly, fun holiday options, such as a good caravan park.
Creswick Holiday Park overlooks Lake Calembeen, the site of a new Parkrun event launched this year for Saturday mornings, which also bringing visitors to town.
Ms Fisher said they were trying to add family fun to the park, such as having the Easter Bunny make a special visit last weekend. She said they were also working to help the park support community groups, such as scouts who were collecting tin cans for fundraising projects.
Ballarat federal MP Catherine King has a fond history of caravan holidays - her father was a caravan manufacturer.
She said it was great to see people rediscovering the abundance of amazing destinations and experiences in our own backyard.
"Caravaning has really come back and there's such a huge demand for people wanting to buy caravans. It's a good, affordable holiday option," Ms King said.
"...When the parks are full and there are so many kids running around it's terrific and it's an important investment here ahead of the Commonwealth Games."
Daylesford Holiday Park will also receive a $100,000 grand for eight glamping tents with bathrooms and a heated swimming pool.
