Ballarat Miners stumbled in the NBL1 South men's and women's conferences on Friday night.
Keilor Thunder handed out the double blow to the Miners at Keilor.
The Miners men went into their game unbeaten after two games, but came up three points short, losing 95-92.
Keilor took charge with a 28-point third quarter to lead by 19.
The Miners charged home with 27 points in the final stanza.
They drew within two points with one minute to play, but missed three shots in the last 30 seconds.
The Ballarat women lost 64-54 and now sit one win and two losses.
They were within one points at the last break, but managed only another eight points.
Ballarat stays on the road on Saturday night with a double header against Nunawading Spectres.
POINTS - Ballarat: Jack Davidson 28, Nick Pozoglou 20, Tyler Rudolph 16, Adam Thoseby 13, Jake lloyd 10, Zac Dunmore 4, Amos Brooks 1
RREBOUNDS - Ballarat: Pozoglou 12, Davidson 6, Rudolph 5
ASSISTS - Ballarat: Pozoglou 5, Coxy 4, Davidson 3
STEALS - Ballarat Pozoglou 3
FIELD SHOOTING - Ballarat 47.22%, Keilor 52.94%
POINTS - Ballarat: Emma Karamovic 13, Kristy Rinaldi 11, Abby Wehrung 10, Milly Sharp 9, Millie Cracknell 5, Annie Coillins 4, Jenna Amoore 2
REBOUNDS - Ballarat: Sharp 10, Karamovic 5, Wehrung 5, Rinaldi 5, Collins 2
ASSISTS - Ballarat: Wehrung 6
FIELD SHOOTING - Ballarat 28,33%, Keilor 33.33%
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
