Mars Wrigley Ballarat chocolate factory set for $28.8 million investment

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated April 17 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:15am
Mars Wrigley research and development director Chris Hutton and packaging engineer Roger Cripps, of the Ballarat factory, hold the new paper-based wrapped chocolate bars. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat's Mars Wrigley chocolate factory is set for $28.8 million worth of equipment upgrades, allowing further development of sustainable packaging solutions.

