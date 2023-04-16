The Golden Plains Shire has seen an increase in reported dog attacks on people, sheep, horses and chickens and roosters, prompting a safety warning.
This week, the council notified residents the attacks had resulted in dead dogs, sheep and chickens/roosters, and serious injury to dogs, sheep and horses.
The increase in reported serious attacks has occurred since mid-February and there is anecdotal evidence many attacks go unreported.
The council was not drawn on providing the number of reported dog attacks it had received.
Golden Plains Shire Council regulatory services manager Matthew Sims said there had been a number of serious attacks on dogs and people while residents were walking their dog off lead and not under effective control.
"The majority of the attacks have occurred around rural properties in the north and central areas of the shire, however there has also been attacks in the southern parts of the shire in both town areas and low density residential areas," Mr Sims said.
Council officers have not been able to identify a particular reason for the increase in reported dog attacks, but Mr Sims said there was a common theme.
Ordinarily reported attacks increase in and around May when the frost comes overnight and dogs begin hunting to keep warm.
"Despite there not being a particular reason identified, the common theme among the attacks is inadequate fencing which is allowing dogs to escape. A large number of residents of Golden Plains Shire have moved from urban areas with six-foot-high fencing and with dogs that historically have not been in close contact with livestock," Mr Sims said.
"The properties they have moved to often only have rural-type farm fencing. This type of fencing is generally inadequate for keeping dogs contained and they can escape. As many properties have livestock on them, escaped dogs can chase and ultimately attack livestock and wildlife."
Mr Sims said the dog owner was responsible should their dog escape and attack animals or people.
"Council officers recognise how stressful these situations are for everyone involved, including the owner of the attacking dog - it's not a situation anyone wants to be in," he said.
"Living in a rural community means that additional care, including additional high fencing, has to be taken into account by dog owners as the environment the dogs live in is such that there is a risk of attack."
The council says the attacks are a reminder for dog owners.
"The increase in attacks is a reminder for all dog owners to inspect their fencing and gates, and if your dog does escape, to strongly consider whether there is a need for another form of fence within the property to avoid a further escape," Mr Sims said.
"Keeping dogs on a leash when walking is also the best way to ensure that your dog does not attack another dog, another animal or person. A majority of residents think their dogs are friendly, but they are animals and may still be unpredictable."
STEPS TO HELP PREVENT A DOG ATTACK
Don't allow your dog to roam, especially with other dogs.
Make sure fences are in good order and keep dogs within a yard/enclosure.
Ensure your dog is well cared for, warm and fed - bored, hungry and cold dogs go looking for food and to keep warm.
Make sure your dog is desexed as it will be less likely to roam.
Train your dog to be obedient and to socialise with other animals in a controlled environment.
