The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Reported dog attacks increase in Golden Plains Shire

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
April 17 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dogs are attacking sheep in the Golden Plains Shire. File picture by Adam Trafford
Dogs are attacking sheep in the Golden Plains Shire. File picture by Adam Trafford

The Golden Plains Shire has seen an increase in reported dog attacks on people, sheep, horses and chickens and roosters, prompting a safety warning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.