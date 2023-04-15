Both of last year's Ballarat Football Netball League grand finalists recorded thumping triple-digit wins, while finals hopefuls Sunbury played out a thriller against North Ballarat.
Sunbury recovered from a 20-point half-time deficit to storm home against North Ballarat and record a character-defining 11-point victory.
The Lions, who were inaccurate in front of goal throughout the first half, booted eight second-half goals to North Ballarat's three, with the Roosters held goalless in a dominant third term.
That third quarter saw Sunbury pile on 32 points to just three behinds and head into the final term with a nine-point advantage.
A late goal by North Ballarat's Jamie Quick (two goals) saw the margin sit at five points as the game entered stoppage time, before Sunbury skipper Tyson Lever took matters into his own hands, converting on a game-sealing kick from 50-metres out.
Lever, who kicked one goal, was among the Lions best alongside Mitchell Lewis and Josh Guthrie who are back at the club full-time this season.
Sunbury 10.15 (75) d North Ballarat 9.10 (64)
Darley appeared to adjust faster to the wet-weather conditions on Saturday, making the most of its opportunities in front of goal while Ballarat's inaccuracies came back to haunt the Swans.
Jake Ancrum was impressive in a run-with role on Ballarat gun Andrew Hooper, while the Henderson Medallist Brett Bewley booted an equal-game-high two goals alongside Dylon Bishop.
The game was in the balance midway through the third quarter as the Devils held an 11-point lead, but a Swans dropped mark which quickly became a Bewley major summed up the day.
Darley would go on to kick four final-term goals while keeping Ballarat goalless in the 40-point triumph.
Darley 10.11 (71) d Ballarat 3.13 (31)
Reigning premiers Melton picked up right where they left off with a dominant display against cross-town rivals Melton South.
The Bloods wasted no time in showing what they are capable of this season with an incredible 55-0 opening quarter burst.
The Panthers kicked their first goal in the opening minute of the second term through John Armstrong, but Melton continued its dominance for the rest of the contest, running away with a thumping 161-point victory.
The goals came from everywhere for the Bloods, with Liam Carter and Brody Sullivan both kicking a game-high three goals.
Melton boasted a whopping 11 individual goalkickers in the stunning season-opener.
Melton 27.22 (184) d Melton South 3.5 (23)
A slow-starting Sebastopol eventually found its groove at home on Saturday to record an impressive 121-point win over Bacchus Marsh.
The margin could have easily been more, with the Burra kicking 24 behinds along with their 19 majors.
Sebastopol erupted in the second term with 16 scoring shots to two as a nine-point quarter time margin suddenly became a 58-point half time advantage.
Adam Forbes kicked a game-high three goals, while Sebastopol enjoyed six multiple goalkickers.
Cobras marquee recruit Luke Goetz (one goal) was valiant in his BFNL debut.
Sebastopol 19.24 (138) d Bacchus Marsh 2.5 (17)
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
