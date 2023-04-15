The Courier
BFNL 2023: Sunbury steals it, Devils surge home | Ballarat Football Netball League round one wrap

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated April 15 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:30pm
Darley deputy vice-captain Joel Cadman gets involved against Ballarat on Saturday. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Both of last year's Ballarat Football Netball League grand finalists recorded thumping triple-digit wins, while finals hopefuls Sunbury played out a thriller against North Ballarat.

