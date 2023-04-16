Ballarat brass band musicians have paid tribute to the bandsmen who lost their lives on the Titanic 111 years ago.
The Titanic Memorial Band performed 'Nearer, My God, To Thee' at Sturt Street's historic Titanic Memorial Bandstand on Saturday night to mark the anniversary of the sinking of the British passenger ship.
Victorian musicians built the Edwardian bandstand in 1915 in honour of Titanic bandleader Wallace Hartley and his band, which continued to play on as the ship sank on April 15, 1912.
'Nearer, My God, To Thee' is believed to be the last song the band performed.
A descendant of a Titanic first class steward, John Boyd, attended the performance.
Suzanne, who lives in Ballarat, said she discovered Mr Boyd was her great grandmother's uncle while researching family history during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Boyd worked as a first class steward on the American Line aboard the New York before he signed on to the Titanic.
He died in the sinking, aged 37, and his body was never recovered.
It was the 15th year the Titanic Memorial Band has performed at the bandstand on the anniversary of the Titanic disaster.
Chief bell ringer George Wilkins rang a bell following the performance, which attracted a crowd of about 50 people in the rain.
The memorial band consists of members of Ballarat's brass bands. Founding member Tim Scott said the performance was a tribute to all bandsmen.
"It's poignant that we come here," Mr Scott said.
He said the performance continued to attract a good crowd, even at the 110th anniversary in 2022 which was held at 2.20am - the exact time the Titanic sank North Atlantic Ocean.
