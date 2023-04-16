The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Titanic bandsmen remembered at Titanic Memorial Band Ballarat performance

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
April 17 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's Titanic Memorial Band performs 'Nearer, My God, To Thee' at Sturt Street's historic Titanic Memorial Bandstand on Saturday. Picture by Erin Williams
Ballarat's Titanic Memorial Band performs 'Nearer, My God, To Thee' at Sturt Street's historic Titanic Memorial Bandstand on Saturday. Picture by Erin Williams

Ballarat brass band musicians have paid tribute to the bandsmen who lost their lives on the Titanic 111 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.