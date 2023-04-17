The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHFL 2023 preview: Learmonth | coach's comments, player movements

DB
By David Brehaut
April 17 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We just don't want to compete (with the top sides), we want to get the job done.

Key position player Jake Dunne has big shoes to fill in his first head coaching role after Nick Willox set the bar high by leading Learmonth back into finals, but high player retention gives him plenty to work with.

Will Green had a breakout season last year after crossing from Waubra, becoming one of the best midfielders in the competition.
Will Green had a breakout season last year after crossing from Waubra, becoming one of the best midfielders in the competition.

Closing the gap to the top four.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.