Closing the gap to the top four.
This is one of new Learmonth coach Jake Dunne's primary aims in the Central Highlands Football League this year.
Lakies finished seventh last season, but other than pushing Gordon to within 11 points in round three struggled to genuinely threaten the competitive leaders.
They managed to overcome Buninyong in an elimination final, but hit a brick wall against Dunnstown in a semi-final.
Dunne said a lot of work had been done to get Learmonth back playing finals and now it was all about building further on that to take the next step.
With this in mind, Dunne has placed a big emphasis on conditioning and fitness in the pre-season.
Targets to achieve this include tightening up in the defence and being more efficient in front of goal.
Damon Folkes was a stand-out at full forward in his first year at Learmonth, being among the leading goalkickers in the CHFL with 71.
However, Lakies did tend to be one dimensional in attack, with their next highest goalkickers being midfielder Will Green and utility Monty Judd with 12.
Finding more avenues to goal might be a key to Learmonth climbing the table.
Dunne believes Learmonth has several youngsters with the potential to surprise this season.
He says Max Rowe is one with the capacity to go to another level.
"He's had a huge pre-season. He's been impressive.
"He attacks the ball hard and can be hard to match up."
Nick Gittings is another to watch for Lakies.
In his third season of senior football, Gittings looks to be over hamstring issues which have troubled him and ready to make his presence felt.
Learmonth did some heavy lifting last year to end a long finals drought - a campaign it capped off with a finals win.
Some key recruiting to land spearhead Damon Folkes and classy midfielder Will Green put the icing on the cake for coach Nick Willox.
Satisfied with the outcome, Willox was happy enough to step aside from the leadership role while staying on as a player.
Jake Dunne has arrived as coach with CHFL and BFNL experience, with the task of building on a strong foundation.
It is always hard work to climb the ladder and no easier to stay there.
Lakies have kept their list intact and added a selective group, including Stawell classy veteran Cam Kimber to further bolster their midfield group.
Learmonth did not have a lot to spare in the end last season, getting into the top eight by one game.
With the likes of Bungaree, Newlyn and Rokewood-Corindhap breathing down its neck for a finals berth, Lakies will have to find something extra just to maintain its hold on a spot in the top eight.
Learmonth is going to be extremely disappointed if it does not retain a spot in the top eight.
For Lakies, playing finals again is not negotiable if they want to get into a premiership window in the next two or three years.
Its fate will most likely be decided by the outcome of encounters with those teams pushing up the ladder.
They have the list to play finals, but it has the potential to be tight.
The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
