More of the same and then a little extra.
That is the minimum Skipton is looking for after a mixed bag in last year's Central Highlands Football League finals series.
The Emus looked the goods for a long time last year.
Despite some long-term injuries taking the edge off them late in the season, they still went so close to reaching a preliminary final, only being run over by eventual grand finalist Springbank in a semi-final.
With finals again the expectation, new coach Chris Banwell has the job of finding that extra edge.
He is largely going to have to achieve it with the same list, although most likely for sometime without Jethro Kirby, Jack Peeters and Bailey McKimmie, who all suffered long-term serious knee injuries.
Banwell said joint coaches Sam Willian, who was staying on as an assistant coach, and Andrew Pitson had done a fantastic job and the focus was initially on capitalising on the work of the past few seasons.
He said he was not planning to change a game plan which had worked so well in 2022.
Banwell said priorities were to tighten up defensively and increase firepower, with the recruitment of tall Baden Stevens expected to make an impact in attack.
He said with what had been achieved last year to finish fifth, it went without saying that there was an expectation to play finals again.
"Top four would be great."
Banwell said it was all about finishing as high as possible and then seeing what opened up from there.
Ed Boyer is a big loss for Skipton with the defender joining Bell Park, but the Emus have managed to pick up a few players relatively late, including Jack Wilson from Cobram in the Murray league.
Wilson played his under-age football with Redan and a season in the Lions' reserves a decade ago.
He has since played with Geelong Amateurs and Thomson, and the past four seasons with Cobram.
Banwell is looking for big things from Matt Romeril in his third season with the Emus.
"He's had a great pre-season. He's getting more mature as a player."
Skipton did not do much wrong last year.
The Emus rode a wave of emotion, with a big band of experienced players they have attracted such as Daniel Kilpatrick, Mitch Gilbert, Tim Hughes, Nathan OIver, Willian and Pitson enormous.
For a club with little final experience in a decade in the CHFL, Skipton knew it was an opportunity it had to take and it grabbed the chance with both hands.
The Emus were unlucky to suffer long-term injuries to key forwards late in the season, which ultimately reduced their options.
What they are hoping for this season is to have them all back when it counts most at the back end of the year.
There is going to be some pressure on Skipton as teams which missed finals last year target 2022 finalists which they can displace.
The Emus' draw does provide an opportunity to build and Chris Banwell will not want to see anything other than a 4-0 record to get the campaign going before they run into the likes of other finals contenders Dunnstown and Learmonth.
Skipton has worked long and hard to get into the position it now finds itself in.
The Emus are not about to let another chance to finals slip by.
The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
