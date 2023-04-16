Detectives are investigating a ram raid on an electrical wholesaler business in Ballarat's CBD on Sunday morning.
Police said offenders drove a vehicle into the front doors of Lawrence & Hanson on Ararat Street, about 5.30am.
The offenders gained entry to the store before stealing about $5000 in tools and electronics and fleeing the scene.
Staff said CCTV footage of the incident showed two men driving a white ute with a bar fixed to its tray used to ram the door.
They said the offenders appeared to have injured themselves several times during the incident and some of the stolen items fell off the ute tray as they drove off.
Staff said the attack appeared to have been planned after some suspicious behaviour was observed in the shop during the week.
The business manager said he had not seen an incident like it in 20 years and it was "disappointing" and "frustrating" to have to clean up the damage - including getting the automatic door system fixed.
"Security rang at about 5.30am - it's just what you want to wake up to on a Sunday," he said.
Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward by contacting Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
