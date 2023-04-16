THE Ballarat Miners women's season, full of so much hope early on, is suddenly spluttering after two poor losses across the weekend, capped off by a 44-point thumping on Saturday night.
Despite a lone-hand 28 points from Abbey Wehrung, the Miners defense was all at sea in the 95-51 pasting at the hands of Nunawading.
This came off the back of a disappointing 10-point loss the night before against Keilor, despite only one point separating those sides at the last change.
The Keilor game in particular could end up being a problem for the club later in the year if it is in the hunt for play-offs, given the Miners' dominance of the third quarter, reducing an 11-point deficit at half time.
But that's where the team ran out of puff, hitting just eight points in the last quarter as the Thunder rode the home court momentum to score a 64-54 win.
Miners import Emma Karamovic showed some positive signs with 13 points and Milly Sharp was strong on the boards with 10 rebounds, but that was about it for the night.
But while Friday's result was disappointing, Saturday's match was a disaster from the start, with the Miners down by 30 points at half time, and only managing to put 33 points on the board for the first three quarters.
For Wehrung to finish the night with more than half of the teams score would have sent alarm bells ringing.
She genuinely was a one woman show, leading the game for scores and the team for rebounds, assists, steals and blocks. She shot at 43 per cent, while the team as a whole went at just 25 per cent on the night.
Despite the opening round win over Melbourne, the last three games has exposed the Miners lack of depth.
With import Karamovic still finding her feet, the youngsters need to step up to assist Wehrung before the season slips away.
It's another big double-header next weekend with the Miners heading to Tasmania.
