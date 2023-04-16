The Courier
Ballarat Miners drop both road trips in tough NBL1 South double header

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 16 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 11:30am
Tyler Rudolph put the disappointment of a narrow loss aside on Friday night to top score for the miners on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford
Tyler Rudolph put the disappointment of a narrow loss aside on Friday night to top score for the miners on Saturday. Picture by Adam Trafford

DESPITE a withering finish to the game on Friday night, the Ballarat Miners have come up short from the first of their back-to-back double-header road trips, going down to both Keilor and Nunawading in a tough weekend.

