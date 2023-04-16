DESPITE a withering finish to the game on Friday night, the Ballarat Miners have come up short from the first of their back-to-back double-header road trips, going down to both Keilor and Nunawading in a tough weekend.
What the round could have looked like had Tyler Rudolph's last ditch three point attempts on Friday night fallen, with the Miners staging a remarkable fightback to eventually go down 95-92.
The Miners were all over Keilor in the dying stages of the contest, fighting back from 19 points down to get within two with just 30 seconds remaining. Rudolph had a chance to put the team in front which just lipped out, and then he had another chance which would have tied the game up with less than 10 seconds on the clock.
Full credit to the import though in that he was quickly able to dust himself off to back-up with a starring lone-hand performance on Saturday night with 34 points against Nunawading. But that was never going to be enough as a tired looking team fell well short of the Spectres.
On Saturday night, the Miners looked unbalanced from the start, clearly missing play-maker Max Cody who hurt his hamstring the night before.
A poor start where they conceded 35 points in the first quarter meant they were never really in the contest and then a third quarter domination from Nunawading had the game done-and-dusted at the last change, with the Spectres running out convincing 104-76 winners.
Coach Luke Sunderland said the team went all in on Friday night to get the result, which left it vulnerable without Cody on the Saturday.
"I think the two games on the road, and Max doing his hamstring just left us a bit short handed," he said.
"We dug ourselves into a hole on Friday, we were down 20 something and we went for the win and nearly stole it in the fourth.
"We put a lot of chips on that game and not coming out with the victory made it difficult to back-up on Saturday."
The unbalanced nature of the team meant leading scorer Jack Davidson having to move into a foreign point guard position, which curtailed his scoring output.
'We tried to do a few things on the fly, such as putting Jack into the point which he hasn't done a lot of with us yet.
"But we're still 2-2 we will take that. As long as you can stay in the mix, we'll work on reshuffling things this week and see how we go next week."
The Miners have a big week with a clash against the Indonesian national team on Wednesday night before their one interstate trip to Tasmania at the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.