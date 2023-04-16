Ballarat has recorded its wettest April in three years, and it's only half-way through the month.
The Bureau of Meteorology's weather station at Ballarat Airport in Mitchell Park recorded 21.4 millimetres of rain between 9am on Saturday, April 15 and 9am on Sunday, April 16.
It was the highest amount of rainfall for the month so far, with 16.4 millimetres and 16.2 millimetres falling on April 7 and 8.
The weekend's rain brought the total amount of rainfall so far in April to 76.6 millimetres, also making it the wettest month of the year so far.
This month's rain is up on previous years, with almost 50 millimetres recorded in April, 2022 and 21.2 millimetres in April 2021.
But those totals were nowhere near the 104 millimetres that fell in April 2020.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ballarat recorded it's wettest October on record last year, when 204.8 millimetres fell around the city.
Consistent and heavy rain and storms, which impacted the majority of Victoria caused wide-spread flooding in the region, impacting previously hit towns including Skipton, Creswick and Clunes.
Despite the wet conditions continuing into 2023, the Bureau of Meteorology in March issued a 'watch' for El Nino conditions - meaning we could see hotter and dryer conditions this year.
"There are forecasts that the bureau is making that most likely by winter or spring ... we may move towards El Nino conditions," Federation University climatologist and meteorologist Dr Savin Chand told The Courier last month.
"If that happens, we will see a huge swing from very wet, rainy conditions to a drier state all over Australia.
"El Nino's strength can be very severe ... or can be mild new conditions. What shape it's going to take this year is a bit too early to predict."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.