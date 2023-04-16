The Courier
Weekend rain adds to already wet April for Ballarat

Adam Spencer
By Adam Spencer
Updated April 16 2023 - 8:37pm, first published 5:00pm
A storm approaches Ballarat on March 23, 2023. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Ballarat has recorded its wettest April in three years, and it's only half-way through the month.

