The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat athletes bring home seven medals from Australian Junior Track and Field Championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated April 17 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Triple Jump gold medalist Molly Fraser. Picture supplied
Triple Jump gold medalist Molly Fraser. Picture supplied

Ballarat's rising star athletes have brought home seven medals from the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Brisbane, with Ballarat Harriers triple jumper Molly Fraser jumping her way to gold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.