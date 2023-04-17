Ballarat's rising star athletes have brought home seven medals from the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Brisbane, with Ballarat Harriers triple jumper Molly Fraser jumping her way to gold.
A Ballarat Harriers athlete, Fraser won gold in the Women's Under-18 Triple Jump event with a personal best jump of 12.30 metres.
Fraser took off in her third of four attempt to claim the gold by 1cm from Queensland's Zoe Chester.
Rising pole vault star Summer Jenkins produced a massive personal best in winning a silver medal in the under 15 pole vault.
Jenkins, who this season broke the Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre record in under 15s, 16s, 17s, 18, 20s and open with a jump of 2.10, destroyed her personal best with a jump of 2.65m.
The 14-year-old cleared 2.65m on her first jump, but was unable to match New South Wales' Zsombor Csenge Zsuzsann who dominated the competition with a jump of 3.10m.
Five other athletes won bronze medals across the four day event.
Eureka Athletics Club's Daisy Sudholz held her nerve in a tight Women's U1nder-18 1500m to finish third in a time of 4 minutes 33.81 seconds.
Lucy Jones, also from Eureka, picked up a bronze in the Under-16, 1500m event, less than half a second off the winner, in a time of minutes 29.76 seconds.
Ballarat Harriers runner Grace Kelly continued her outstanding season, winning a bronze in one of the feature events, the Women's under-18 100m. Breezing through her heats, Kelly was right among the leaders as they crossed the line.Her time was 11.74 seconds for the race.
Fellow Ballarat Harriers sprinter Grace Crowe helped Victoria to a third placing in the Women's Under-16 4x100m relay, in a time of 47.56 seconds. Crowe was also a finalist in the Women's Under-16 100m, finishing seventh overall.
Mitchell Korosec from Wendouree Athletics Club was third in the Men's Under-15, 3000m, finishing in a time of 9 minutes 20.36 seconds.
Riley Shillito just missed a medal in the Men's Under-15, 2000m steeple, fourth in a time of 6 minutes 16.25.
