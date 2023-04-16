Despite falling to reigning A Grade premiers North Ballarat by six goals, Sunbury sent a message to the rest of the Ballarat Football Netball League with its highly-anticipated return to the competition on Saturday.
The Lions turned heads all off-season with some big-name recruits who starred in the season-opening clash, but it was the Roosters who came away with the four points in a high-quality performance.
North Ballarat premiership coach Annie McCartin was full of praise for her opponents following a "beautiful" game of netball.
"Sunbury is going to be a very tricky opponent this season," McCartin said.
"I spoke with Sunbury coach Kim Bailey before the game and she told me they didn't have their full team on Saturday but the replacements they had instead were more than capable."
McCartin said all of her North Ballarat side played their roles to perfection on Saturday.
"Sunbury came back at us a bit in the third quarter, they probably worked out a few things on us," she said.
"But we just knuckled down and stuck to what we knew in the fourth quarter and came away with the win.
"It was really satisfying because of the way it was looking after the third quarter, it was a real team effort."
Maddie Selmon starred in attack for the Roosters with 45 goals at an 81 percent conversion rate.
"Once you get the ball in her hands she's so reliable," McCartin said.
"She just has that decision-making down pat and Poppy (Douglass) and Stacey (Matthews) fed her beautifully all game."
North Ballarat hosts Redan in round two, while Sunbury goes head-to-head with fellow A Grade returnee Melton.
Melton was valiant in a four-goal loss to cross-town rivals Melton South, with the hosts showing that they could be a finals-bound side this season.
Sebastopol enjoyed a dominant day out against Bacchus Marsh, walking away from its A Grade clash with a thumping 72-14 triumph.
The Burra claimed wins across all grades at Marty Busch Reserve on Saturday.
Darley was flawless in a 25-goal win over Ballarat as last season's runners-up began their road to redemption in style.
Earlier, Redan recorded a 23-goal win over Lake Wendouree on Good Friday.
Darley 52 d Ballarat 27
Melton South 34 d Melton 30
Sebastopol 72 d Bacchus Marsh 14
North Ballarat 53 d Sunbury 47
Redan 40 d Lake Wendouree 17
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 4, 514.29; REDAN 4 235.29; DARLEY 4, 192.59; MELTON SOUTH 4 4, 113.33; NORTH BALLARAT 4, 112.77; EAST POINT 4, 0; Sunbury 0, 88.68; Melton 0, 88.24; Ballarat 0, 51.92; Lake Wendouree 0, 42.5; Bacchus Marsh 0, 19.44
Darley 42 d Ballarat 24
Melton South 39 d Melton 29
Sebastopol 32 d Bacchus Marsh 29
North Ballarat 49 d Sunbury 40
LADDER: DARLEY 4, 175; REDAN 4, 154.84; MELTON SOUTH 4, 134.48; NORTH BALLARAT 4, 122.5; SEBASTOPOL 4, 110.34; EAST POINT 4, 0; Bacchus Marsh 0, 90.63; Sunbury 0, 81.63; Melton 0, 74.36; Lake Wendouree 0, 64.58; Ballarat 0, 57.14
Darley 30 d Ballarat 13
Melton South 48 d Melton 20
Sebastopol 37 d Bacchus Marsh 7
Sunbury 37 d North Ballarat 21
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 4 points, 528.57%; MELTON SOUTH 4, 240.00; DARLEY 4, 230.77; SUNBURY 4, 176.19; LAKE WENDOUREE 4, 129.17; East Point 0, 0.00; Redan 0, 77.42; North Ballarat 0, 56.76; Ballarat (FNC) 0, 43.33; Melton 0, 41.67; Bacchus Marsh 0, 18.92
Ballarat 13 d Darley 11
Melton South 36 d Melton 31
Sebastopol 34 d Bacchus Marsh 12
Sunbury 32 d North Ballarat 19
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 4, 283.33; SUNBURY 4, 168.42; LAKE WENDOUREE 4, 168.42; BALLARAT 4, 118.18; MELTON SOUTH 4, 116.13; EAST POINT 4, 0; Melton 0, 86.11; Darley 0, 84.62; Redan 0, 68.42; North Ballarat 0, 59.38; Bacchus Marsh 35.29
Darley 6 d Ballarat 5
Melton South 35 d Melton 23
Sebastopol 33 d Bacchus Marsh 5
North Ballarat 17 d Sunbury 14
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 4, 660; LAKE WENDOUREE 4, 154.55; MELTON SOUTH 4, 152.17; NORTH BALLARAT 4, 121.43; DARLEY 4, 120; EAST POINT 4, 0; Ballarat 0, 83.33; Sunbury 0, 82.35; Melton 0, 65.71; Redan 0, 64.71; Bacchus Marsh 0, 15.15
Darley 31 d Ballarat 11
Melton South 57 d Melton 10
Sebastopol 69 d Bacchus Marsh 6
North Ballarat 45 d Sunbury 21
LADDER: SEBASTOPOL 4, 1150; MELTON SOUTH 4, 570; REDAN 4, 312.5; DARLEY 4, 281.82; NORTH BALLARAT 4 4, 214/29; EAST POINT 4, 0; Sunbury 0, 46.67; Ballarat 0, 35.48; Lake Wendouree 0, 32; Melton 0, 17.54; Bacchus Marsh 8.70
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
