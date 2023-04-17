BFNL 2023: 44 touches for Sunbury star in season-opener | Stats HQ

Every Monday, The Courier will exclusively bring you all the statistics and highlights from the Ballarat Football Netball League.
Darley 10.11 (71) d Ballarat 3.13 (31)
Ballarat's Will Liston did all he could to will his Swans over the line with 37 disposals and nine tackles, while teammate Marcus Powling dominated the ruck with 53 hitouts.
Henderson Medallist Brett Bewley had 27 touches and two goals.
Sunbury 10.15 (75) d North Ballarat 9.10 (64)
Josh Guthrie was the sole player to eclipse 40 disposals in round one, finishing with 44 touches in an incredible performance that saw Sunbury sneak home against North Ballarat.
Roosters ruck Cam McCallum had a game-high 69 hitouts.
Redan 16.14 (110) d Lake Wendouree 1.12 (18)
Redan's Grant Bell kicked a league-best five goals in round one, while teammate Izaac Grant added four of his own.
Lachie George was at his best already with a 34-disposal, 14-tackle performance.
Sebastopol 19.24 (138) d Bacchus Marsh 2.5 (17)
Arnold Kirby was the star on debut for Sebastopol, tallying 23 disposals and 20 hitouts against Bacchus Marsh on Saturday.
His direct match-up, Luke Goetz, recorded a whopping 67 hitouts but it was Kirby who had the last laugh as the Burra walked away 121-point victors.
Melton 27.22 (184) d Melton South 3.5 (23)
Statistics have not yet been entered for Melton v Melton South.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
