An apparent stand-off between the City of Ballarat and state government could prevent an extended airport runway being used after months of disruption to businesses and community groups in the area.
The council is pushing ahead with works to extend the Ballarat Airport runway, recently announcing the closure of Airport Drive to traffic until June to allow construction to take place.
The road closure means some businesses and community groups in the area near to Ballarat West Employment Zone (BWEZ) will be forced to take a detour via the unsealed McCartneys Road, with some already expressing concern over how the road will hold up under an increased volume of vehicles, including heavy vehicles, in wet conditions.
The council has confirmed Airport Drive will reopen on June 10 "or as soon as construction of this section of the runway is completed," even if this prevents the extended airport runway being used to its full capacity.
Development and growth director Natalie Robertson confirmed aircraft landing and taking off would not be impacted during construction.
The council is waiting on the state government to extend Liberator Drive - under the approved BWEZ Development Plan - to provide a new primary access road which would eliminate the McCartney's Road detour and allow the extended runway to be used safely.
Planned upgrades to the airport infrastructure aim to open up the potential for a range of new aviation-based opportunities including: large firefighting and emergency services aircraft; regular passenger transport services; larger commercial freight aircraft; and new aviation businesses including increased flight training and maintenance opportunities.
"The extended airport runway in its entirety will be able to be used once Liberator Drive is constructed," Ms Robertson said.
"The airport runway is able to continue to operate in its current capacity until this time."
When asked for a progress update this week, a state government spokesperson responded:
"We're continuing to work with the City of Ballarat to finalise the program of works that will deliver the extension of Liberator Drive."
It's understood authorities are finalising a new alignment for the Liberator Drive extension after the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) recommended changes due to safety reasons.
BWEZ was initiated as a $30 million joint initiative of the council and state government to support the region's economic growth over the next 20 years. The project aims to provide jobs and entice business to this key regional centre by unlocking prime industrial land.
The runway extension, partially funded by the federal government, will add another 555 metres to the tarmac and is expected to be finished by the end of the year.
