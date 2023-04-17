Rokewood-Corindhap is among a group of clubs which finished outside the top eight last year hoping to force its way into finals. It has recruited strongly, but will it be enough to make the leap forward the Grasshoppers need?
Rokewood-Corindhap is confident a targeted recruiting campaign will give it a much stronger structure as it endeavours to play finals in the Central Highlands Football League for the first time.
The Grasshoppers still feel the frustration of COVID-19 denying it an opportunity to play finals two years ago, when the finals series was abandoned.
They were just days away from achieving the goal after finishing third in a shortened season.
Unfortunately for Rokewood-Corindhap it was unable to keep enough momentum going to get into the top eight again last season and missed finals by a win.
One of the big differences was an inability in 2022 to repeat wins against the likes of Waubra, Buninyong and Bungaree from the previous season with the former two leapfrogging it into the top eight.
The Grasshoppers hope a more dynamic attack and stronger goal-to-goal options will enable it to turn this around.
Joint coach Brad Macgowan said they had deliberately looked to bolster those areas as well as picking up players to add to their ball movement speed.
"We're better structured, stronger down the spine.
"Our expectation is to play finals, something we haven't done yet..
"To do that, of course you need to get the basics right and we've concentrated on that area."
Rokewood-Corindhap's prize recruit is Michael Lockyer from Lismore-Derrinallum, where he was a Mininera District league best and fairest, and century goalkicker.
Lockyer will play in the midfield, where Macgowan believes he can be a game-breaker.
The Grasshoppers are looking forward to the return of Hamish Everett and a bigger impact from Dan Christie.
Everett played only a handful of games last year, while Christie arrived on the scene late and will lead the ruck division.
On departures, best and fairest Zac Jenkins is a significant loss. He and teammate Ryan Aikman are playing cricket in England.
Former North Melbourne AFL and North Ballarat Roosters VFL player Cam Richardson made eight appearances last year, but is not in the mix at the moment.
Macgowan is excited about a lot of the new arrivals, such Kyle Hayes and Connor Parkin, and what they have the potential to offer.
Having missed out on the top eight last year, there is work to be done.
Like most CHFL clubs, Rokewood-Corindhap has left no stone unturned to recruit and add to an already solid core of players, but as with every team will it be enough?
The Grasshoppers have ground to make up.
They need to consistently measure up to all the teams around them in a mid-table squeeze and then take that next step against the powers of the competition.
Injuries hit hard at various stages in 2022 and they are hoping they have extra depth to cover any repeat.
Rokewood-Corindhap has the potential to play finals, but like so many in the CHFL it is almost impossible to make a prediction with any confidence.
The Grasshoppers' draw again provides a chance to get early wins.
That's a must and then it will be a matter of building and grabbing every opportunity that goes their way.
The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.
