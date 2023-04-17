Win tickets to the Great Outdoor and 4x4 Expo, right here in Ballarat

Keen to hit the road again and need a new caravan? Ready for some primo offroad upgrades?
This year's giant Great Outdoor and 4x4 Expo will return to the Ballarat Showgrounds on April 28, with a three-day extravaganza showing off the best of the business.
In partnership with the expo's organisers, The Courier is giving away 15 double passes.
To enter, fill out the form below and answer the question, what do you love most about Ballarat's great outdoors in 25 words or less - all you need is to be a subscriber to The Courier.
The competition closes April 24, and winners will be contacted by email. Tickets can be picked up in person from The Courier's office at 2 Webster Street from April 26.
Check out the full guide to the expo online.
