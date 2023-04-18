Will new coach Marcus Darmody will be able to lead Newlyn back into the CHFL finals this year?

Eleventh in a 17-team competition does not seem too bad, but Newlyn was a long way off the pace last year. The Cats' belief is strong though, having stated there will be disappointment if they do not play finals this season.

In most seasons one team will burst out of the pack.

Newlyn has the potential to be the one in the Central Highlands Football League this year.

There is no question the Cats under achieved last year.

Five wins was well below their expectations and well down on where many rivals believed they would be.

Newlyn came out of two years COVID-19 in a weakened state list-wise and then injuries also took a toll in 2022.

The Cats appear to have recruited as well as anyone, adding experience by way of Callum Currie and Chris Giampaolo - players well known for their VFL and BFNL deeds over the past decade.

There is also new blood in the experienced Vic Metro representative Nick Carter and Jackson Starcevich.

Equally important will be the return from injury of Sean Wilmott, Jarrod Fryar, Josh Milne and Wes Carter.

Callum Currie is potentially one of the recruits of the year in the CHFL.

New coach and spearhead Marcus Darmody knows how tough it has been at Newlyn for a few seasons and expects a rebound.

We want to be more competitive around the football. We were a bit soft last year.

He says although they have not talked in specifics about where they might finish, finals are at the forefront of mind.

"We'll be pretty disappointed after a couple of ordinary years if we don't play finals this season."

Darmody said stripping it down to basics, Newlyn wanted to be a much tougher team to play against.

"We want to be more competitive around the football.

"We were a bit soft last year."

Working on the defensive side of their game has been part of this.

MY SAY

Newlyn has the potential to be a big improver.

Some vigorous recruiting and the return of players impacted by long-term injuries last year has new coach Marcus Darmody in a great position to push the Cats up the ladder.

They were a big disappointment in 2022, never able to get their season going.

Newlyn has recruited astutely, adding VFL and BFNL experience in the arrival of Callum Currie and Chris Giampaolo, and widely travelled state league key position player Jackson Starcevich and Vic Metro representative Nick Carter.

It is not that long ago that Newlyn appeared to be in a premiership window, but COVID-19 and a consequent departure of a wealth of talent cost it dearly.

They are now placed to bounce back. Turn around close losses to Creswick and Daylesford and that could be the basis of a much better campaign.

READ MORE:

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seamus Murphy-McKay and Marcus Tilley are two Darmody believes might take themselves to a new level this year.

Murphy-McKay is going into his third year in the seniors, having established himself in the side last season.

Tilley has already impacted in defence and will again be an important contributor.

Watch out ofr some their recruits.

They might not be known now, but thius could change of Newlyn gets a run on.

PREDICTION

Can Newlyn make finals?

They are determined to and by the look of it will be disappointed if they fall short after all the work they have done on the recuiting front.

It is a big challenge, but with its improved list it cannot be ruled out.

At the very least it will be a shock if the Cats do not find themselves in the mix for the last few spots in the top eight.

FACT FILE

Coach: Marcus Darmody (playing) 1st year

2022: 11th

5 wins, 11 losses

Best and fairest: Dan Wehrung

Leading goalkicker: Marcus Darmody 51

PLAYER MOVEMENTS

GAINS

Nick Carter (Northcote Park)

Callum Currie (Torquay)

Ethan Currie (Casterton Sandford)

Chris Giampaolo (Rosebud)

Dom Hardy (Pinjarra Tigers)

Kingsley Prendergast (Ballarat Swans)

Matt Rogers (Casterton-Sandford)

Jackson Starcevich (North Heidelberg)

Glen Widdicombe (Therry Penola VAFA)

2023 FIXTURE

R1 - Learmonth (h)

R2 - Waubra (a)

R3 - bye

R4 - Buninyong (h)

R5 - Gordon (a)

R6 - Hepburn (h)

R7 - Clunes (a)

R8 - Skipton (h)

R9 - Rokewood-Corindhap (a)

R10 - Springbank (h)

R11 - Beaufort (a)

R12 - Bungaree (h)

R13 - Carngham-Linton (a)

R14 - Creswick (h)

R15 - Ballan (a)

R16 - Daylesford (h)

R17 - Dunnstown (a)

2022 VOTING

THE COURIER PLAYER OF YEAR

33-D Wehrung

31-C Carey

28-S Willmott

15-M Darmody

13-M Tilley

12-P Labbett

11-L Prendergast, D Fishwick

10-T Carey, C Long

8-L Gill

6-L Gunn,

4-J Fryar

4-J Lee

4-M Cosgrave

2-W Lund

1-C McGrath

1-S Murphy-McKay,

1-J Labbett

GEOFF TAYLOR MEDAL

14-Dan Wehrung

7-Sean Willmott

6-Chris Carey

5-Dylan Fishwick

5-Marcus Darmody

4-Thomas Carey

4-Paddy Labbett

2-Marcus Tilley

2-Conor Long

1-Luke Prendergast

The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.

Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

