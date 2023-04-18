The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL
Preview

CHFL 2023 preview: Newlyn | coach's comments, player movements

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated April 18 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Will new coach Marcus Darmody will be able to lead Newlyn back into the CHFL finals this year?
Will new coach Marcus Darmody will be able to lead Newlyn back into the CHFL finals this year?

Eleventh in a 17-team competition does not seem too bad, but Newlyn was a long way off the pace last year. The Cats' belief is strong though, having stated there will be disappointment if they do not play finals this season.

In most seasons one team will burst out of the pack.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.