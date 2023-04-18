In most seasons one team will burst out of the pack.
Newlyn has the potential to be the one in the Central Highlands Football League this year.
There is no question the Cats under achieved last year.
Five wins was well below their expectations and well down on where many rivals believed they would be.
Newlyn came out of two years COVID-19 in a weakened state list-wise and then injuries also took a toll in 2022.
The Cats appear to have recruited as well as anyone, adding experience by way of Callum Currie and Chris Giampaolo - players well known for their VFL and BFNL deeds over the past decade.
There is also new blood in the experienced Vic Metro representative Nick Carter and Jackson Starcevich.
Equally important will be the return from injury of Sean Wilmott, Jarrod Fryar, Josh Milne and Wes Carter.
New coach and spearhead Marcus Darmody knows how tough it has been at Newlyn for a few seasons and expects a rebound.
We want to be more competitive around the football. We were a bit soft last year.
He says although they have not talked in specifics about where they might finish, finals are at the forefront of mind.
"We'll be pretty disappointed after a couple of ordinary years if we don't play finals this season."
Darmody said stripping it down to basics, Newlyn wanted to be a much tougher team to play against.
Working on the defensive side of their game has been part of this.
Seamus Murphy-McKay and Marcus Tilley are two Darmody believes might take themselves to a new level this year.
Murphy-McKay is going into his third year in the seniors, having established himself in the side last season.
Tilley has already impacted in defence and will again be an important contributor.
Watch out ofr some their recruits.
They might not be known now, but thius could change of Newlyn gets a run on.
Can Newlyn make finals?
They are determined to and by the look of it will be disappointed if they fall short after all the work they have done on the recuiting front.
It is a big challenge, but with its improved list it cannot be ruled out.
At the very least it will be a shock if the Cats do not find themselves in the mix for the last few spots in the top eight.
The CHFL season starts on Saturday, April 22.
