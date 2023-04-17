Three men alleged to have assaulted and stalked an apprentice at their Ballarat workplace over several months have made a brief appearance in court.
Family of the teenage complainant appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday in a show of support for the young worker.
Accused men Liam Loftus, Aaron Devereux and Benjamin Foy were said to have bullied the teen at multiple worksites in Alfredton, Brown Hill and Sebastopol between September 2022 and February 2023.
Foy, 30, from Sebastopol and 24-year-old Devereux from Alfredton were both charged with stalking, reckless conduct endangering a person, reckless assault causing injury and unlawful assault.
Loftus, 26, from Newington was charged with reckless conduct endangering a person, reckless assault causing injury and unlawful assault.
The three accused were arrested after Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit executed warrants at four addresses in Alfredton, Bakery Hill, Newington and Sebastopol on February 22.
A fourth man, a 36-year-old from Sebastopol, was also arrested. He was released without charge after he was interviewed.
It is understood the charges fall under Brodie's Law, an amendment to the Victorian Crimes Act 1958 enacted in June 2011 to combat workplace bullying.
It was named after 19-year-old Brodie Panlock; who died by suicide in September 2006 after ongoing bullying by workmates at Cafe Vamp in Hawthorn.
The matter will return to court on May 11.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.