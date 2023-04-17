A Ballarat apprentice has suffered physical and psychological injuries, allegedly at the hands of three colleagues.
Slater and Gordon senior associate Kellie Knowles, representing the teenage complainant, told The Courier his injuries "never should have happened".
"His alleged injuries were the result of incidents including having his hair cut and dyed, being shot with a nail gun, struck in the head with bricks and held by his feet over the edge of a roof," she said.
"He also claims he was hanged by a rope while colleagues videoed him choking, before releasing him.
"His workers' compensation claim has been accepted by WorkSafe and we are pursuing compensation on his behalf."
Police allege Liam Loftus, Aaron Devereux and Benjamin Foy bullied the teen at multiple worksites in Alfredton, Brown Hill and Sebastopol between September 2022 and February 2023.
Foy, 30, from Sebastopol and 24-year-old Devereux from Alfredton were both charged with stalking, reckless conduct endangering a person, reckless assault causing injury and unlawful assault.
Loftus, 26, from Newington was charged with reckless conduct endangering a person, reckless assault causing injury and unlawful assault.
The three accused were arrested after Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit executed warrants at four addresses in Alfredton, Bakery Hill, Newington and Sebastopol on February 22.
A fourth man, a 36-year-old from Sebastopol, was also arrested. He was released without charge after he was interviewed.
Family of the teenage complainant appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday in a show of support for the young worker as the matter was heard briefly, to be adjourned until May 11.
It is understood the charges fall under Brodie's Law, an amendment to the Victorian Crimes Act 1958 enacted in June 2011 to combat workplace bullying.
It was named after 19-year-old Brodie Panlock; who died by suicide in September 2006 after ongoing bullying by workmates at Cafe Vamp in Hawthorn.
