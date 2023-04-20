Immerse yourself in a relaxed semi-rural atmosphere living the quiet life in Cardigan, just 10 minutes from Ballarat CBD. A brick-veneer home of about 50 squares under roof (no need to wait for builders) all set back from the road on one acre of land with multiple vehicle, trailer, boat and caravan parking. The horseshoe driveway potentially can split into two leading to each side of the home providing side access to add additional shedding or to access the fully fenced backyard. This beautifully kept five-bedroom family residence radiates country charm right from the front facade. The verandah stretches right along the front of the home inviting you indoors. Once inside the wide entry hall welcomes you with decorative cornicing and leads you right in, to appreciate the versatility and ability to adequately separate all living spaces within this home to suit your family's needs. An inviting formal living room showcasing a built-in fireplace, a large rumpus room connecting directly to the meals and living hub, and a light-filled, modern central kitchen radiating French country charm will please the most fastidious of buyers. The kitchen has ample cupboards, walk-in pantry and stainless steel appliances including an Omega dishwasher. The floor plan consists of two zones allowing you to separate the main bedroom from bedroom two, and the large study.