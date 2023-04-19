The Central Highlands Netball League is back for another big season.
With just a few days to go until round one, each team is busy preparing to hit the ground running.
The Courier's Greg Gliddon caught up with each club to see how they're looking.
Buninyong
Last Season 16-0 (premiers)
The loss of Erin and Sally Riley to Redan will have an impact on how Buninyong fare this season, but with the C grade the reigning champions and the B grade having also played finals last year, there's plenty of hope for at least another top four finish.
Matthew Blomley has taken on the role as head coach and will look after both the A and B Grade sides as the club looks to bring some of its exciting youngsters into the top grade.
Netball co-ordinator Rebecca Atkinson said there was a lot of excitement around about what the young team will be capable of.
"There's definitely a lot of talent there, it's just a matter of combining the young with the experience and being able to bring them through," she said.
"C Grade won the grand final and our B Grade lost a semi-final by one goal, so we have a lot of depth which is still there.
"We'll bring up a couple from B Grade who have come through from our juniors. It's a wonderful pathway and they are ready for it, they deserve it so it's very exciting for them. I would say we're chasing another top four position."
Among those set to step-up for the Bombers this season are the likes of Sophie Grylewicz, Ruby Hart and Hannah Atkinson who have come up through the B Grade who will get plenty of top grade opportunities.
"Zoe Ottavi is still there, we've also got Caitlin Filmer come across from Sebastopol, but we're probably still working on our best combination in defence," Atkinson said.
"The pre-season has gone really well, we've been having a fitness program on a Tuesday night as well as the the training on a Thursday.
"They will all be capable of producing each week, We're really excited about the season ahead."
Learmonth
Last Season 14-2 (runner-up)
The disappointment of a big defeat on grand final day last year will act as the spur for Learmonth to go one better in season 2023.
Everything seemed to be going to plan for Learmonth until late in the preliminary final when mid-courter Catherine Chibnall ruptured her achilles tendon. It was an injury that forced a change for the grand final, but the Lakies never really got out of second gear as Buninyong ran wild.
For coach Jordan O'Keefe it was a seven-day period that has burned in the memory bank leading into this season.
"I believe we took a lot away from not just losing a grand final, but to lose two on one day and lose them so significantly, it's one of those things that burns," he said.
"It's tough to lose a grand final by one, but to lose by nearly 20 goals hurts and there's many months of recovery.
"Having played Buninyong so early in the season and doing so well, it was a bitter pill to swallow on grand final day,"
O'Keefe said the depth of the club will be tested at times, but he was confident as one of the clubs to enter a D grade team, the numbers would be there across all grades to be competitive each week.
"We were really exposed defensively last year and at times when things weren't working in our own goal circle, I felt we were restricted in what we could do," he said.
"We've seen the return of Alicia Phelps this year back into the fold, she's been out for two years with injury, so to have her back, not just training well, but also getting match fit has been outstanding. She'll go into goal attack.
"We'll be shifting things around a bit. We'll see a few B grade players coming in. It's a great position for us to know we've got that depth there we can work with to bring them up to the top standard."
Springbank
Last Season 14-2
Expect Springbank to be thereabouts again this season after their preliminary final exit last season at the hands of the all-conquering Buninyong.
The inclusion of centre Ellie Henderson from Bungaree will go a long way to assisting the club in the midcourt as they look to climb at least one rung higher and move into a grand final position.
Coach Casey Johnstone said the opportunity is there for the Tigers to have a huge say on the upcoming season.
"We're looking pretty good so far," she said. "We've got Beth Smith back in who will bring some experience to the defence end, we've also got Lydia Jordan who is knew to the club this year and Ellie Henderson has come across as well which will be great for us."
Johnstone said despite the exit late last season, she was pleased at how well the club had performed, something she expects to build upon this year.
"Buninyong was a stunning side, I don't think we could have done any better to be honest," she said. "We had a brand new side last year, so we're hoping we can put ourselves in a position to go better this year.
"We just want to build on what we did last year and we hope the inclusion of the new girls will see us shaping up to be quite good."
Johnstone said the club was still getting its best team on the park. "We've had a few people away at various times in the pre-season with commitments but I think starting round one we should be pretty good," she said.
Springbank meet fellow 2022 finalist Beaufort in the first round with Johnstone saying it will be a great test as to where both teams sit early in the year.
"We didn't get a chance to play them when they were at full strength last year, so it's definitely a game that will show us where we are at," she said.
Rokewood-Corindhap
Last Season 14-2
A top four position in 2022 is just the start for Rokewood-Corindhap with confidence high of at least another top four position this season.
It will be a case of control over chaos for the Grasshoppers who will look to their big-game experience as they go about searching for the long awaited premiership.
Co-coach Libby Denouden, who will lead alongside Kate Omeara, said she was excited about what the new year could bring for the entire club.
"The goal at the end of the day is to bring home a flag," she said. "We were lacking in height last year and we have got a couple of recruits who will bring a bit of height to the team.
"We've picked one girl, Tara Elliott who's come from Warrnambool, she's up here for uni and is friends with Kate who can play at both ends.
"Also Sarah Omeara has committed to the whole season this year, we'll have her for every game this year."
Denouden said the the connection between players on court would be stronger this year.
"I think what cost us when we did lose last year is when we got caught in what other teams were doing," she said. "We've always been a slow and steady team, we're not flashy, it's a lot of hard work, a slow controlled game.
"When we play our game, we'll do very well. We're a team that puts in all the one percenters and don't rely on having one person to stand out and carry the team. Between us all, we create a really good team.
"Our depth is amazing, we have 12 girls in each side at least and even in the under 13s, we've got 27 girls, the numbers have been amazing. There's a really good atmosphere out there at the club."
Beaufort
Last Season 12-4
Always thereabouts at the business end of the season, Beaufort looks again poised to be a big challenger heading into the new CHNL season.
A one-goal loss in the semi-final to Rokewood-Corindhap was not the way the Crows planned to end last season and it has steeled them for a crack at pushing into the top four this year.
Coach Alice Laidlaw said confidence was high around the club that this would be a strong year on the court.
"We're really excited about the year ahead," she said. "We've been able to maintain our main team and we've got some great inclusions that are being injected into the club, going from strength-to-strength.
"While we were versatile last year, it's still been our focus this year. We want an ability to match-up well against any team and feel we can throw anyone around at any time to match what the opposition is bringing."
Laidlaw said recruit Loz Turley from Geelong would add to the speed of the mid court.
"She's so speedy, I don't think I've ever come across someone that fast," she said. "She's definitely one to look out for, her acceleration is something to behold. She's a midcourter who will chase all day.
"We've brought up Amber Griffin into defence from our B Grade. She really proved herself last year and will add great height to our defensive end as well."
Laidlaw said the depth and experience across the board is something that would be a key to moving into the top four.
"Top four is definitely the goal," she said. "We think we can go all the way, but finals is the main aim with top four amazing," she said.
Newlyn
Last Season 10-6
After making finals last year, Newlyn might find it a little tougher this season given a host of experience which has departed or will miss the year through injury.
The Cats were one of the positive stories of last season, winning 10 games and pushing through to the finals and while the depth is there, enough to field a D grade side, co-coach Bec McCahon said there might be some growing pains early on.
"We've had some large injuries over the pre-season and another couple who have moved away for work, so we're sort of in a rebuild phase again with a young group," she said.
"A number of our juniors are stepping up to the plate, so it will probably be a little bit of a rebuilding year for us, but we certainly do hope to return to the finals.
"Claire Constable is out for the year with injury, we've also lost Jess Thompson to work commitment's who's not playing anywhere this year, Georgia McLennon is the other one, she's moved away as well.
McCahon said two of the under 17 premiership team members would step up into A grade and would fill holes in both attack and defence.
"It's a tough gig stepping up from under 17s through to A Grade, but these girls are already stalwarts of the club, they've been involved with us for years and you can even see just through the pre-season we've had just how much they've already improved, they've been training to that step up since October last year.
"There's a few players knocking on the door from B Grade and I know that anyone in A Grade can't afford to be complacent, the opportunities are there.
"We're a young squad. I think our average age might be just on 20 this year. The fact we got to finals last year was fantastic, we hope to repeat that."
Bungaree
Last Season 10-6
Finalists last season, Bungaree will likely find the going harder this year with the loss of a couple of key players in the off-season
But with the depth at the club at an all-time high, hopes are still there for a strong season.
Coach Olivia Browning said it would be interesting to see just how the side goes in the early stages of the year given a couple of big outs.
"To be honest, it's not where we'd love to be, but we're making do," Browning said.
"We've had a few players that have left, and while we have plenty of numbers, whether they are ready to go straight in A Grade, that will be determined.
"Issy Ryan is living in Geelong, Ellie Henderson is the big one, having moved to Springbank, I think we've got them in round two, so that might be interesting.
"We've brought up Sophie Boyd from B Grade to play in the midcourt, probably centre. I've also named Olivia Beer who was one of our juniors last year and she's going to step up straight from the under-17s to the seniors, so it's a big step up for her."
Browning said juniors and B Grade players would be given every opportunity to perform.
"If they are up to it, they'll definitely get rotated through the team," she said. "We've had a fair few practice matches with other clubs and also some intra-club games. It feels like it's been a long pre-season, so we can't wait to get started.
"We have entered a D Grade, I think the first night of try-outs we had 45 girls. We're excited to see what they can do."
Dunnstown
Last Season 8-8
It will be a new look Dunnstown attacking end which takes the court in the opening round against Buninyong and it will also be a new coach for the A Grade with Katrina Griffiths taking on the senior role.
After sneaking into the finals last year, the Towners will be hoping for more of the same this year and have decided to promote from within bringing up some juniors to fill holes in the attacking end.
Griffiths said she was excited about the year ahead, with the club having focused on younger development to compliment the strong midcourt.
"It's a quite a dynamic group if I'm honest," she said. "We've got a real mix of youth and experience in the team and so we're looking forward to developing the combinations and adding a few new different strategies and skills to the game.
"We've got a strong centre court which hasn't changed too much, our youth is in our attack line and then a very experienced defence.
"We've brought two under 17s up to the A Grade, I believe they are ready to show what they've got. It should be good to see how they go and how they handle to opposition."
Griffiths said the strength of the attacking end would be agility and pace.
"They've obviously got a lot to learn, it's all about developing the young ones and see what they can do," she said.
"We've recruited from within this year. It will bring a lot of new opportunities to players from within the club.
"I don't like to jump the gun, but I think we'll be pretty solid and consistent and we just will keep on building as we go through. We've got Buninyong first up, they have a very experienced attacking line-up, so I'd hope our defence will challenge them a bit."
MORE NEWS
Gordon
Last Season 8-8
Just outside the top eight last season, a new-look Gordon is preparing for big things this year.
On the back of a B Grade premiership, there is genuine hope around the club that they can push into the finals calculations.
Maggie Toohey and Grace Brennan will act as co-coaches throughout the season with a goal to putting the best team possible on the park, starting in round one with a blockbuster opening game against Daylesford.
"We've managed to recruit up from previous years which will add to the depth," Toohey said. "B Grade broke a 22-year drought for us last year and we'll be looking at a few of those to step into the A Grade squad. We've added a few to both squads, so it should be exciting to see how it goes.
"The A Grade squad will look a lot different. It's looking a lot fresher, basically it's a whole new team, but I think it will be a stronger depth than we had last year.
"From the B Grade team, we'll have the White girls, Jade and Mia. They are absolute stars at either end to have come up.
"We've recruited Peggy De Spurt, who has young children at the club who's a gun at centre-defence. She'll add not just skill but the guidance she's basically an assistant coach which will help both gracie and myself."
Toohey said the club would easily fill a D Grade side this year.
"It's really about getting people who love netball to come back and enjoy themselves and getting them back in around the club," she said.
"I'm really excited to see how they go, I think it's going to be a very strong team and I'm thrilled the league has gone about setting it up."
Skipton
Last Season 8-8
It's almost an entirely new look for Skipton team that will endeavour to make their way back to the finals this year after just missing in 2022.
Emus co-coach Nat Clark said with only two players returning from the A Grade side of last year, it would be an almost different team.
"We've picked up a couple of new players and we've also got a couple who are coming up from B Grade as well, we've also got a player who's come back from injury and having babies, so we're going to be a real mix this year," she said.
"Shannon Lister has come up after three years off with a ruptured achilles and a couple of kids, she will be A Grade coach with myself and will be a huge asset probably in the goals, it's great to have her back on the court."
Clark said despite the changes to the team, she was confident it would gel well together.
"I think we'll be alright, there might be some issues in the ring at the defensive end, but those are girls who have stepped up," she said.
"Generally speaking we've played together, we've got players at the end that might need to get used to each other, but so far at training everyone is moving well.
"We've had a practice match against Horsham Saints and we were really competitive. It gave us a real insight to see how we were going.
"At that stage we didn't really know what our squads would be, so we mixed it up and gave everyone an opportunity to play with everyone, we came away from that with a good feeling.
"We've now settled on the sides, I can't see too many changes now, we're looking forward to a big year."
Daylesford
Last season 6-10
Could a first ever A grade finals appearance be in store for Daylesford this season? Coach Carly Post certainly hopes so.
The Bulldogs have gone on a recruiting spree in the off-season, adding a host of taller players to the team as they look to bridge the gap on the top eight sides.
After a 6-10 debut season at the helm, Post said she was quietly optimistic that the new-look squad could make a big impact on the season ahead.
"Last year was my first exposure to the league, but we've had a lot more success in recruits this year," she said.
"I reached out to an old friend of mine Peta Fay, who has played in a number of championships, also played for the Fury in the ANL to see if she knew of anyone in her league keen to make a switch, and she said 'would you have me?' she's 6ft 4, historically a defender but can play at both ends.
"She brought with her Steph Gibbs, who a goal attack/goal shooter and Jacqui Hibberd who's a specialist wing attack.
"They are the parts we were missing last year and they've slotted in beautifully. We were really lacking a tall, holding goaler last year, so Steph fills that need and she'll fit in with Romy Street who's our home grown young-gun goal attack."
Post said the pre-season had been solid, working on team chemistry and having the extra experience which would balance the team.
"Across the board for the club, we've always struggled getting three full teams on the court, this year we've got so many numbers, I can't keep up," she said.
"Our training has been incredible, there's a real sense of the club again. We've come back alive which is great."
Carngham-Linton
Last Season 6-10
Six wins in 2022 is just the start for Carngham-Linton as the Saints look to push up the ladder to be part of the finals equation this season.
It is hoped that a pre-season which began all the way back in November will give the team the edge particularly in the opening rounds, starting under lights at Skipton, a finalist last season that the Saints go over the top of last season.
Coach Jaime Palmer, who has taken on her first senior role said the whole club had come together as one.
"We were really happy with how we went last year, there's plenty of wriggle room for us this year, we've got that ability to improve," she said.
"The atmosphere around the club is really amazing, the football, netball and committee, everyone is so positive for us and the boys as well."
Of the nine members of the A Grade team, four are new.
"Our main recruit is Anna Peoples, she is really going to fill in a hole we've had in the past few years in terms of size and strength in our goal end," Palmer said.
"She's a really positive influence on all of us. I'm a playing coach and I'm learning so much from her and what she can bring to the side.
"We've gone for versatility with a lot of our players. Last year we did struggle with the ability to change players around. I think the key to us will be that we are fit and consistent.
"Starting as early as we did, we're really fit. It's been a long pre-season and we just can't wait to get out there now."
Clunes
Last Season 4-12
Improvement on last season is the goal for Clunes this year and with a couple of tweaks to the line-up, already there has been a big change.
Magpies netball director and A grade co-coach Christine Hill says the club is confident a strong fitness regime in the pre-season will give the team the edge and help it win a few more of the closer games this season.
"We're going in with a similar team to the one we had last year, but we've made a few little changes that already seem to be paying off for us," she said.
"We're swapping Lauren Grace from defence into goals this year, which will be a bit of change for us and we're bringing up one of our juniors, Georgia Burke, she finished up leading our best and fairest in the B Grade last year as a junior, so she'll step up into defence.
"Lauren is a very tall athletic player, very fit, while Georgia has both height and is versatile in the ring and really good at reading the play.
"We've also had a number of players come back, a lot fitter and I feel more ready for netball."
Hill said the expectation was to see more wins on the season and push up towards a finals berth.
"We've got great numbers this year, we'll field a D Grade side this year," she said. "We've got a lot of returning players.
"There's a lot of hope definitely in the A Grade that a few of those games we missed out on last year, we'll be able to get a lot closer this year and pick up a few more wins.
"We missed a couple of games there last year, which pushes you back down the ladder, we're confident of getting those this year."
Ballan
Last Season 2-13-1
The gradual build will continue at Ballan this season as the Blues look to increase upon their two-and-a-half wins from last year.
The development continues at the Blues who will look to at least double their wins tally for this season as they aim to move up the ladder.
Coach Jayme Naeff said the club was keen to build on the early successes of last season.
"Last year was a big year of development for us and there was a focus on trying to rebuild the club after a couple of tough years," she said.
"We are building on what we started on last year and we're really happy with the amount of depth we have in our senior sides in both A and B this year."
Ballan is one of the clubs which has put its hand up for the new D Grade competition, showing the club now has the amount of numbers needed to look at pushing up the ladder.
"We've been able to secure a couple of players who will add some new dynamics to the team," Naeff said
"But we also understand it will be our first year playing together as a side, we'll have to wait and see just how it all pans out for us.
"Training has been good and our focus has to be about improving ourselves as a team and club and taking steps forward on what we achieved last year.
"We need to remember that just a year before we didn't win a game and were being pumped most weeks. last year, we were able to win some games and we'd hope to improve on that number again this year."
Creswick
Last Season 2-14
After a year of bedding down a new culture at the club, Creswick will be looking to improve on its two wins from last year.
The Wickers head into the new season full of hope of improving with a number of new players allowing them to put up four divisions of senior players.
For coach Jacqui Hyde, after a year of learning what she has at her disposal, this is now the year to start putting some fine tuning into the squad.
"We've spent 12 months building a great culture within the football and netball club and we've been able to bring in a lot of new faces this year," she said.
"We've got some really fast midcourters, who are really strong, which is pleasing.
"We've put a very strong focus into our pre-season this year so we're hoping to step onto the court with a but of momentum. We're stepping onto the court fit and we have that bond which we expect to see us gel together from game one."
Hyde said the club was becoming a destination club with a number of people making the move.
"Our goal is to push ourselves so we are heading towards the top of the ladder. We want to be ready to win," she said.
"A lot of our new arrivals have come back to the club, we have a lot of uni students, a lot of nurses as well who have heard we are a good club to come to.
"It's a nice thing to know when we are trying to build a culture about us being united and being able to support each other. To be able to go from three teams last year to over four this year, it's a great position to be in."
Waubra
Last Season 1-15
Youth is the buzz word for Waubra as the club embarks on the third of what is hoped will be a five year plan to bring it back into the top echelon of the competition.
It was just the one win last season and the club knows it will take some time before the youngsters gain the necessary strength and experience to be able to compete with the top sides.
But credit where credit is due, the club is determined to stick to its plan, even if it means some short-term pain for long-term gain.
Coach Mel Miller said she was enjoying her role as co-ordinator of the netball program, preparing herself for a big year as coach as the A, B and C grade teams.
"We're really young, but really talented," she said. "We've had four practice matches, but given I'm involved in A, B and C, we've all been doing the same program.
"Everyone doing the same program has meant everyone is on the same page and we can switch it up across the teams if and when we need to, if injury or sickness happens.
"We've won our last two practice matches and both times we essentially had to do and A-B team, but it's worked well.
"We only won the one game last year and we've already had two wins so far. So to be rebuilding the club from scratch, we're starting to get a bit of strength in there."
Waubra has the opening round bye for the second successive year and will face Newlyn in round two.
"Every team changes every year, you know a little bit about your opponents, but we'll see how we go first up in a couple of weeks," she said.
Hepburn
Last Season 0-15-1
The only way is up for Hepburn after picking up just one draw, interestingly against the round one opponent in Ballan, last season.
But the Burra is set to field an almost entirely new squad when the same sides clash on Saturday, leaving it as one of the great unknowns going into the 2023.
For coach Chris Bandel this is a year for the club to return to respectability after a disappointing 2022 campaign.
"I think we've got six or seven new players who will play in the A Grade squad," he said. "So obviously, that's going to be very different. We've got some quality come in, but also some height. I think our tallest player last year was about 5ft 10, now it's about 6ft 2.
"We've picked up two from the Geelong area, and a couple of local girls have come back. We will be a lot stronger than we were last year.
"Are we going to challenge teams at the top of the ladder? Time will tell, but I know we're a much stronger team this year and hopefully see a lot more wins."
Bandel said despite the troubles on the court, he had been impressed by the way the club held together.
"Even though we were getting some absolute barrelings, the culture at the club was really solid which was amazing," he said. "They stood together as a team, but the culture of the whole club was absolutely wonderful.
"We were very successful off the court and as a combined unit.
"Our girls won the under 15s and were runner-up in the 17s. There's a couple of girls who will play B grade, A Grade off the juniors as well."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.