Creswick a hotspot for illegal firewood as authorities crack down on bad behaviour

By Gabrielle Hodson
April 17 2023 - 7:00pm
Not-so-bright illegal collectors tried to cut this tree in the Creswick State Forest, but it was caught in another tree on the way down. Picture by the Office of the Conservation Regulator.
Victoria's Conservation watchdog detected more than 90 instances of illegal firewood collection in 2022 - prompting a warning about online sales of cheap wood.

