Victoria's Conservation watchdog detected more than 90 instances of illegal firewood collection in 2022 - prompting a warning about online sales of cheap wood.
The Creswick State Forest, Ararat Regional Park and Inverleigh Forest Reserve are considered hotspots in the Grampians region.
The Conservation Regulator is also investigating instances of illegally felled trees in the Ballarat area.
"With the help of other field staff from the Department of Energy Environment and Climate Action, more than 90 observations of illegal firewood have been recorded in the Midlands area, with those reports being referred on for further investigation or intel gathering," a spokesperson said.
"Authorised Officers can issue on-the-spot fines of $740, with a maximum penalty of $9246 and/or a year in prison if prosecuted in court.
"Equipment such as chainsaws and trailers can also be seized."
Authorised officers in the Grampians had issued 13 infringement notices since September.
"This is likely only a small indication of the true extent of the illegal take of firewood in the area," the spokesperson said.
"The Conservation Regulator is aware that timber taken illegally from these areas could be sold on to the community."
Statewide, reports of illegal firewood collection tripled between 2020/21 and last financial year.
There were also 257 charges laid related to illegal firewood in Victoria over the same period.
"This increase is the result of multiple factors, including improved detection and reporting," the regulator's annual report said.
"It also includes demand for firewood as a result of the increased costs of heating homes, and depletion of firewood stocks due to major bushfires.
"Preventing the destruction of habitat is critically important at a time when wildlife populations and ecosystems are still recovering from bushfires."
The regulator said that at the Mansfield Swamp Wildlife Reserve between Bendigo and Shepparton illegal collections had depleted almost half the mature trees, leaving few homes for native fauna.
The document said there had been a huge spike in park visitation during the pandemic, leading to the risk of environmental harm.
As a result the regulator carried out more than 1900 patrols on public land in 2021/22.
The office did not answer questions about how many inspectors it employed to specifically focus on firewood, but $16.2 million was spent on overall staff according to the 2021/22 annual report.
Another $160,000 was spent on vehicles and equipment.
All up the agency had a budget of $24.2 million.
The report said the most common places to buy firewood were via Gumtree and Facebook Marketplace - and it had been running a compliance and education campaign targeting them.
"The public is asked to be vigilant when purchasing firewood to avoid inadvertently supporting this illegal trade," the spokesperson said.
"They should ask where the wood comes from, request a receipt and question if the wood seems too cheap."
The community can report suspicious tree felling, illegal firewood collection and suspicious sales by calling 13 6186.
Callers can remain anonymous.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.