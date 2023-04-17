AN IMPORTANT community program has been dealt its second blow within a fortnight, when a car for teaching disadvantaged young people to drive has suspected to be stolen and left burnt-out.
The Ballarat Foundation community impact manager Stacey Oliver said this was a "disappointing" loss for the program, forcing access to vehicles to be restricted. This comes as the foundation has been working to expand mentor drivers into Buninyong, Ballan and Hepburn in a bid to reach more young people in need.
Country Fire Authority confirmed firefighters responded to an empty car on fire in Brittain Street, Canadian, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The car has been found to be from Ballarat's L2P program fleet. This follows an accident in Howitt Street earlier this month in which an L2P car was damaged.
Cars are secured for the program through community fundraising and grants, including from The Courier charity fund.
Ms Oliver said the latest incident was tough for the program.
"It's a very disappointing loss of a very valuable community asset," Ms Oliver said. "This was a very reliable vehicle our mentors and learners enjoyed driving.
"The program last year had 78 learners achieve their licence. This year, so far, we've had 21. Having reliable vehicles allows this to occur when there are no longer other options for learners to get their hours."
Ms Oliver thanked the community, on behalf of the foundation, for its ongoing support.
The Ballarat Foundation has 113 active learner drivers on its books with a further 94 on a waiting list for the L2P program.
Mentors typically work with young people aged 16 to 21 who do not have access to a vehicle or suitable driver to teach them to drive.
Levels of disadvantage could vary from those in out-of-home care or single-parent families to parents who may have difficulty driving due to personal circumstances.
In turn, this allows young people greater chance for independence and to achieve employment.
The Courier has also previously reported on the important role program mentors can play as positive role models in young learners' lives.
Firefighters arrived at the scene of the car on fire in Canadian at 3.25am on Sunday and declared the area safe by 4am.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the program or becoming a mentor driver can email info@ballaratfoundation.org.au
Learner drivers in Victoria must log 120 hours' driving experience before sitting their driver's licence test.
