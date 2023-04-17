The Courier
Ballarat L2P program car found burnt-out, suspected theft

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
April 18 2023 - 5:00am
A mentor driving program for disadvantaged young people across the region has lost a car, suspected stolen and left burnt-out (picture inset) early on Sunday morning.
AN IMPORTANT community program has been dealt its second blow within a fortnight, when a car for teaching disadvantaged young people to drive has suspected to be stolen and left burnt-out.

Journalist

