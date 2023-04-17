Almost a thousand people have responded to a survey about the future of the Lydiard Street level crossing.
The state government's Department of Transport and Planning opened a survey last month, asking for community consultation on options to re-install heritage-style swing gates near the level crossing.
The southern pair of gates were destroyed by a runaway train in May 2020 - a report from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau concluded the train's brakes were not operating correctly at the time, leading to it running through Ballarat station at 100km/h.
Two people on-board received minor injuries in the crash, which left Lydiard Street closed for about 18 months.
During this time, there were protests from heritage advocates calling for the gates to be re-instated, and anger from businesses regarding the disruptions.
The state government spent $11.5 million on reopening the intersection - installing temporary boomgates and new, modern signaling systems - but as part of a Heritage Victoria permit, options for including the gates in the station precinct needed to be explored.
The community consultation survey, which closed Sunday, asked for opinions about two non-operational options - placing them near the station, or parallel to the tracks - but ruled out the gates swinging across train lines again, or closing Lydiard Street permanently with the gates in place.
The heritage permit states the gates must be returned "in active use" - note paragraph 11 in the document embedded below.
According to the department's Grampians regional director Michael Bailey, 925 responses "from a wide cross section of the community" were received.
"We are very pleased as we had such a positive response," he said in a statement.
"This feedback will form part of the report to Heritage Victoria on future options for Lydiard Street level crossing, with the priority on safety and service while preserving the heritage and character of the precinct."
Using the results of the survey, V/Line will now prepare an options report to submit to Heritage Victoria by July 7.
