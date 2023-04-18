Fabienne Marguerite is tapping into childlike imagination with her latest exhibition at Art Space Ballarat.
Fever Moon is a collection of oil paintings on canvas inspired by the times Marguerite's mother would read to her when she was young.
"I wanted to return to those childhood, subconscious imaginings and bring them to the canvas," she said.
"[I wanted] to share them with other people because they're very peaceful, happy and blissful and I think that we can learn a lot from the imagination of children."
Marguerite is a self-taught artist. She said she grew up in a very creative family.
When Marguerite was younger she took an interest in drawing and sewing, and after high school started to sell prints online.
Now Marguerite works at Grampians Health Ballarat part time and has spent time honing skills in her home studio.
IN OTHER NEWS:
She works on one painting at a time and pulls inspiration from a variety of sources.
"I love reading books, I journal ideas and then spend time painting with goulash (high pigment watercolours) in a sketchbook and then I take the paintings out of the sketchbook and compile them in a big idea folder," Marguerite said.
"[When] I'm ready to start a painting, I can just pick the little bits out and think today, 'I'm going to do this'.
"Then it comes alive on the canvas."
Putting together the physical exhibition took a little trial and error, but over two days it took shape with the help of her mum and boyfriend, Marguerite said.
"We had things up and then we'd see how they look and change things around," she said. "It was a very rewarding and exciting process that made me feel like ... this was really happening.
"I realised that ... I'm an artist now, this is my dream and it's coming true, and I'm so excited to share this with everyone."
Fever Moon is open for viewing from 2pm to 6pm Wednesday to Friday and 10am to 4pm on weekends until Sunday, May 14.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.